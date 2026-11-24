OILERS TEAM SCOPE

Them's the bounces.

Despite holding a 4-1 lead with 10 minutes left against the Blues on Sunday, the Oilers settled for a point and a 3-2-1 record on their six-game road trip after St. Louis fought back to earn a 5-4 shootout victory with three goals in a 5:11 span to tie the game.

The Oilers couldn't convert either of their two crucial power plays late in regulation and overtime, while Mason McTavish scored the decisive shootout winner after Owen Michaels was stopped in the third round as the final shooter for Edmonton.

Two of the Blues' goals came off lucky bounces, with Pavel Buchnevich whacking home a deflected puck that went over top of Tristan Jarry from behind the Oilers' net before Jimmy Snuggerud had the equalizer go in off his skate just 26 seconds later.

Regardless, the Oilers feel they could've played a lot more composed with the lead after putting forth a strong effort for two-and-a-half periods before allowing the Blues to record their first win in franchise history while trailing by three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

"I think we were just a little hesitant," said Kasperi Kapanen, who had a goal & assist. "I don't think we were necessarily playing the way we did for 50 minutes of that hockey game, which I thought was some good hockey. Eventually, when you kind of let them keep bringing it into your zone, they got good players too, and they got a couple lucky bounces, for sure. But we need to learn how to play with the lead because we're going to be in that position a lot this year. Unfortunately, today showed what can happen, but we just have to learn and move on."

The Oilers are 0-2-1 in their last three games, their longest winless skid of the season, but return home where they have won three straight games, and four of their last five.

The Oilers were without Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with Hyman held out of the lineup after leaving Saturday's 7-4 defeat to the Hurricanes in the second period after experiencing a migraine that affected his vision.

Filip Hallander jumped up to the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen and notched his first goal & point with the Oilers, while Jake Walman returned to the blueline from being a healthy scratch for the last eight games.

Head Coach Mike Babcock said in Carolina that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was cleared to play against the Blues, but was being held out to make his likely return on Tuesday against the Golden Knights. No. 93 missed the last four games of Edmonton's road trip with an undisclosed issue.