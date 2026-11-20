Falkenberg has worked for Save-On-Foods in Kelowna, B.C., for the past 28 years and has been building displays for stores in the province for the past 10 years. This is his first venture into Alberta.

“There was a contest and I really wanted to win it, so I built a big polar bear and that’s what started it and then it just took off,” he said. “People loved it and I kept doing it more and more.”

Falkenberg has built over 100 displays in the past decade with various themes. His biggest was a full-sized Coca-Cola semi-truck built for Christmas in 2018.

All of his displays start with a rough sketch of an idea that grows in detail as he figures out how many boxes are needed.

The Oilers display was built in his home and transported to Edmonton where it took six hours to assemble in the store. It went up in the middle of October, and the plan is to have the display into the New Year.

“We had a 20-foot U-Haul and jammed it all in there,” Falkenberg said. “Then we drove it down there.”

The idea for a display came from Save-On-Foods executives who toured the store in Edmonton.

“They mentioned that we had the space to build a display and then we contacted Eric and him and I developed the vision of it,” Laird said. “Since we’re an Oilers town, we thought we should go with it.”

Falkenberg used a mixture of blue and white Pepsi boxes along with Orange Crush and Dr. Pepper boxes to put his vision together.

“My brother lives in Edmonton and I have some other friends that live there and they’ve been sending me videos of people going in there and taking pictures and videos of the display,” Falkenberg said. “It’s just exploding right now. It makes me feel good that people appreciate it.”