Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl scored a goal for his 1,100th NHL point for the Oilers (17-5-4), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 7-4 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, following a six-game winning streak. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

“Obviously we made a couple mistakes and they got a couple lucky breaks and popped off the stick and out front and the one off the skate,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “In saying that, the delayed penalty (late in the third period), we got some opportunities there.

“I actually thought we did good tonight. I thought we did lots of nice things. I thought we were set up great and in the end, it didn’t go our way. Got to find a way to finish the game.”

Connor McDavid has three assists in his past two games after his season-opening 23-game point streak ended in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The Blues scored three goals in a span of 5:11 to tie the game in the third period.

Broberg cut the deficit to 4-2 at 10:27 on a delayed penalty after Nathan Walker had won the puck back on an offensive zone forecheck, and the Blues used the extra skater to set up Broberg for a slap shot from above the left face-off circle.

“The first goal was huge,” Snuggerud said. “Drawing a penalty was massive that led to that goal.”

Buchnevich brought St. Louis to within 4-3 at 15:12. Connor Murphy attempted to play the puck around the boards behind the Oilers net, and it deflected off Jonatan Berggren over the net before landing in front of the crease, where Buchnevich batted it out of midair past Jarry's glove.

“We got the Buchnevich goal because of a great stick behind the net and it pops,” Montgomery said. “When that thing popped in the air and landed and ‘Buchy’ knocks it out of the air and in the top corner, I’m like, ‘We’re going to tie this thing up.’ At that point you feel it.”

Snuggerud tied it 4-4 just 26 seconds later at 15:38. Thomas sent a shot on net from above the left circle that was tipped by Justin Barron, and the puck went in directly off Snuggerud's left skate.

“I was just told that that’s No. 4 on the year,” Snuggerud said of goals off his skates. “Hopefully, we’ll just keep that going there.

“Pucks are kind of flying around everywhere on the ice, especially in the crease. Just trying to bang it home.”