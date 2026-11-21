Draisaitl made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:39. McDavid carried the puck from Edmonton’s blue line, circled the Carolina net and feathered a pass to Draisaitl, who scored on a one-timer from the right dot.

Sean Walker cut it to 2-1 at 1:12 of the second with the first of the Hurricanes’ five goals in the period. He scored five-hole on a wrist shot from 77 feet away in the neutral zone after a face-off win by Logan Stankoven.

“They got so many Grade-A chances before that,” Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy said. “It’s one of those where you feel for (Levi) that it’s just unlucky. He’s making Grade-A saves that we shouldn’t even have been in that situation to begin with, just because of how much we let up against them.”

Mathieu Joseph restored Edmonton’s two-goal lead with a short-handed goal at 4:27. Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere dove to wipe the puck from between the hash marks, but Joseph seized control and scored into an open net to make it 3-1.

Jalen Chatfield cut it to 3-2 at 9:29. Levi got a glove on Chatfield’s wrist shot through traffic, but the puck trickled behind him into the net.

Taylor Hall tied it 3-3 at 11:51 during a 4-on-4 situation, scoring on a rebound after Levi made a pad save on Gostisbehere’s shot from between the circles.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 12:34 after Jackson Blake made a drop pass off the rush for a wrist shot at the top of the circles.

Vasily Podkolzin tied it 4-4 at 16:55 scored on the power play, finishing a pass from Draisaitl into an open net.

Aho put Carolina back in front 5-4 on a power play at 19:34, diving to chip a backhand past Levi.