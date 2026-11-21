RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals in the second period of a 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
Hurricanes score five in second period in win against Oilers
Svechnikov finishes with two goals, Aho has three points; McDavid gets two assists for Edmonton
Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, and Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists for the Hurricanes (17-3-3), who went 3-for-6 on the power play. They are 5-0-1 in their past six games and 9-1-1 in their past 12 heading into their game at the New York Rangers on Sunday. Pyotr Kochetkov made 11 saves.
“We haven't had that kind of experience for a while,” Svechnikov said. “A good team and a big battle for us. It’s just fun to play those kind of games.”
Connor McDavid had two assists, and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (17-5-3), who have lost their past two games after winning six straight. Devon Levi made 29 saves.
McDavid had his season-opening 23-game point streak end in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Edmonton visits the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.
“I thought we played a real good team today,” Oilers coach Mike Babcock said. “They won more battles and races than we did. I thought our depth showed today; they had more depth than us and kept coming after us. Any time you play a real good team on a road trip, you have a chance to measure yourself, where you’re at. They showed us they are ahead of us.”
Owen Michaels gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 10:38 of the first period. He collected a loose puck at center ice before scoring on a blocker-side wrist shot from above the left face-off circle.
Draisaitl made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:39. McDavid carried the puck from Edmonton’s blue line, circled the Carolina net and feathered a pass to Draisaitl, who scored on a one-timer from the right dot.
Sean Walker cut it to 2-1 at 1:12 of the second with the first of the Hurricanes’ five goals in the period. He scored five-hole on a wrist shot from 77 feet away in the neutral zone after a face-off win by Logan Stankoven.
“They got so many Grade-A chances before that,” Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy said. “It’s one of those where you feel for (Levi) that it’s just unlucky. He’s making Grade-A saves that we shouldn’t even have been in that situation to begin with, just because of how much we let up against them.”
Mathieu Joseph restored Edmonton’s two-goal lead with a short-handed goal at 4:27. Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere dove to wipe the puck from between the hash marks, but Joseph seized control and scored into an open net to make it 3-1.
Jalen Chatfield cut it to 3-2 at 9:29. Levi got a glove on Chatfield’s wrist shot through traffic, but the puck trickled behind him into the net.
Taylor Hall tied it 3-3 at 11:51 during a 4-on-4 situation, scoring on a rebound after Levi made a pad save on Gostisbehere’s shot from between the circles.
Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 12:34 after Jackson Blake made a drop pass off the rush for a wrist shot at the top of the circles.
Vasily Podkolzin tied it 4-4 at 16:55 scored on the power play, finishing a pass from Draisaitl into an open net.
Aho put Carolina back in front 5-4 on a power play at 19:34, diving to chip a backhand past Levi.
Aho (323) passed Eric Staal as the all-time leading goal-scorer since the franchise moved to Carolina in 1997. Ron Francis is the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers all-time leader with 382.
“There’s been great players in this organization, and it tells that I’ve been lucky to play with great players for a long time with this team,” Aho said. “Just to have my name with (Staal), he’s royalty here. He’s a legend of a player.
Svechnikov made it 6-4 at 8:20 of the third period with a one-timer off William Carrier’s feed.
Alexander Nikishin scored on the power play at 17:57 for the 7-4 final.
“Some stuff didn’t go our way, but it wasn’t like they were dominating us either,” Aho said. “Good for us to crawl back and win the game.”
NOTES: McDavid was held without a shot on goal for the second time this season, and the first since the Oilers opener against the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 29. … Murphy had five blocked shots in 18:49 of ice time. … Carolina forward Nikolaj Ehlers will not play Sunday after he collided with Edmonton center Colton Dach early in the third. ... Walker had a game-high five hits and was plus-2 in 2025. … With an assist on Chatfield’s goal, center Jordan Staal got his 500th point with the Hurricanes (981 games; 198 goals, 302 assists) … Carolina has scored at least seven goals in a game four times this season -- two more than any other team.