Connor McDavid is making and chasing NHL history this season, playing at near 200-point pace, on the score sheet in every game until Thursday night, simply dominating.

But you didn't really expect him to put the focus on himself, did you?

Not a chance. Not McDavid. Certainly not through the first quarter of what is shaping up to be the best of his 12 seasons in the NHL, the kind of season nobody this side of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux have had, and the kind that makes him NHL.com's unanimous selection as the favorite to win the Hart Trophy for the fourth time in his career.

"You know what, it's actually been really fun to have things so new here in Edmonton," McDavid said earlier this month. "It's been really fun to just dive in and just have to kind of sink your teeth into a new system, a new way of playing, and it's kind of left my own game secondary. Just trying to take care of the things that I need to do within the system."

He, of course, means being in the right spots on the forecheck, aggressive with his backchecking, being diligent away from the puck, defending well, being physical and playing within the structure defined by first-year Oilers coach Mike Babcock.

"We've all got to adhere to that structure and then you find your game within that game," Babcock said, "and he's been spectacular at that."

Let's dive into the spectacular.

McDavid has an almost overwhelming list of accomplishments so far.

He leads the NHL with 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) through 24 games, a 192-point pace. He was on a 200-point pace until he was held without a point for the first time this season in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Gretzky is the only player in NHL history to score at least 200 points in a single season. He did it four times between 1981-86, including his NHL-record 215 points in 1985-86.