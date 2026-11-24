EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Austin Roest from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward James Stefan.

Roest (5’10”, 185 lbs, 22) has appeared in 15 games this season for Nashville’s ECHL affiliate in Atlanta, recording three goals and four assists.

Born in Coldstream, B.C., the right-shot forward was a sixth-round selection of the Predators (175th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Spending his junior days as a member of the Everett Silvertips, Roest piled up 89 goals and 107 assists for 196 points over 210 WHL games. He also served as captain for Everett during the 2023-24 season.

After being assigned to Milwaukee (AHL) in 2025-26, he skated in 41 games, tallying a goal and seven assists along with 10 penalty minutes.

Roest will be assigned to Edmonton’s AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.