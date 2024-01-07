LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Senators

The Edmonton Oilers look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Saturday night as they host the Ottawa Senators for their only visit to Rogers Place this season.

You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada (Sportsnet, CBC, Citytv, TVA Sports) or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.