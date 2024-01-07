LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Senators

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Saturday's game between the Oilers and Senators

GettyImages-1905897016
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Saturday night as they host the Ottawa Senators for their only visit to Rogers Place this season.

You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada (Sportsnet, CBC, Citytv, TVA Sports) or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers look to extend their six-game win streak on HNIC

FIRST PERIOD

6:21: DOUBLE MINOR KILLED! A few Skinner stops and some timely clears allow the Oilers to get back to even strength unscathed.

10:21: Kane gets called for a high-sticking double-minor after catching Claude Giroux with his errant blade during a battle along the boards in the Ottawa zone.

13:57: McDavid makes his mark on the game, weaving around Eric Brannstrom in the Senators zone and cutting to the net but ultiimately getting denied by Forsberg as the Oilers are outshooting Ottawa 6-1.

18:20: Ottawa manages to clear the zone after a threatening shift from the McLeod-Draisaitl-Foegele line that stays hot with a flurry of scoring chances, as Anton Forsberg manages to hold the fort.

20:00: And we're underway as the Oilers aim for a seventh straight victory!

20:00: The first period of tonight's game at Rogers Place will begin at 8:11 p.m. MT.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of facing the Senators

LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Ryan - Janmark
Erne - Hamblin - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

Scratches: Gagner

