PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators (11.03.23)

RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract

BLOG: Oilers dress up for Halloween

GENE'S BLOG: Classic Weekend

BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.29.23)

BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits

PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.28.23)

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Thursday's game between Edmonton and Nashville

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

Raphael Lavoie will make his NHL debut when the Oilers host the Predators in a matinee matchup at Rogers Place on Saturday.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 1:00 p.m. MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Lavoie will make his NHL debut as the Oilers host Nashville

SECOND PERIOD

14:52: POWER-PLAY ANSWER!!! The Oilers badly needed a bounce and they got it on the power play when Evan Bouchard's shot went in off the skate of Zach Hyman. | NSH 3, EDM 2

16:36: PREDATORS GOAL | O'Reilly gets his second of the game on a cross-crease pass from Forsberg on the power play. | NSH 3, EDM 1

19:37: PREDATORS GOAL | Nashville takes the lead early in the middle frame after Ryan O'Reilly jammed it in off a rebound. | NSH 2, EDM 1

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers and Predators trade goals over a 25-second span to make it 1-1 through 20 minutes.

9:38: PREDATORS GOAL | Filip Forsberg quickly evens it up on a wrap-around. | EDM 1, NSH 1

10:03: DARNELL DOES IT!!! The second unit starts Edmonton's first power play and finishes it, with Darnell Nurse's shot hitting the post and going in off the back of Kevin Lankinen's leg. | EDM 1, NSH 0

Nurse knocks a shot off the post, off the goalie & into the net

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: Puck drop on today's game will be at 1:07 pm MT.

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Hyman - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Gagner
Holloway - McLeod - Foegele
Lavoie - Ryan

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Campbell
Skinner

Nashville

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist
Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista
Trenin - Sissons - Smith
Foudy - Pärssinen - Tomasino

Josi - Fabbro
Lauzon - Carrier
Del Gaizo - Barrie

Lankinen
Saros