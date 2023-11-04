LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars

SECOND PERIOD
14:52: POWER-PLAY ANSWER!!! The Oilers badly needed a bounce and they got it on the power play when Evan Bouchard's shot went in off the skate of Zach Hyman. | NSH 3, EDM 2
16:36: PREDATORS GOAL | O'Reilly gets his second of the game on a cross-crease pass from Forsberg on the power play. | NSH 3, EDM 1
19:37: PREDATORS GOAL | Nashville takes the lead early in the middle frame after Ryan O'Reilly jammed it in off a rebound. | NSH 2, EDM 1
20:00: The second period is underway!
FIRST PERIOD
0.0: The Oilers and Predators trade goals over a 25-second span to make it 1-1 through 20 minutes.
9:38: PREDATORS GOAL | Filip Forsberg quickly evens it up on a wrap-around. | EDM 1, NSH 1
10:03: DARNELL DOES IT!!! The second unit starts Edmonton's first power play and finishes it, with Darnell Nurse's shot hitting the post and going in off the back of Kevin Lankinen's leg. | EDM 1, NSH 0