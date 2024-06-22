LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 6)

SECOND PERIOD

19:04: TAKE THAT GOAL BACK! The Panthers get on the board through Barkov just 10 seconds later, but the challenge for offside from the Oilers' bench overturns the call! A fantastic decision from Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and his video team to keep this a two-goal game!

19:14: IT'S THE THIRD LINE AGAIN! 46 SECONDS INTO THE PERIOD! The Panthers get caught on a change and leave Mattias Janmark alone near the Florida blueline, and the Swede sauces it over on a two-on-one to the oncoming Adam Henrique, who fires it off the far post and inside the other to make it 2-0 Oilers!

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: We're through 20 minutes in Game 6, and the Oilers are doing their part. Foegele's great goal set up by Draisaitl has Edmonton ahead 1-0 at the first intermission, with the shots being 11-2 for the Blue & Orange.

4:37: A slash into the hands of Dylan Holloway! The Oilers go to their first power play having already killed off the first penalty of the night.

9:43: A HEROIC KILL BY THE OILERS!

11:43: The Panthers are going to get a power play and the chance to tie this up with Mattias Janmark in the box for slashing.

12:33: YEEEEESSSSSSS OIL COUNTRY! THE OPENING GOAL IS OURS IN GAME 6! The Oilers break up on a quick rush created by Brett Kulak and Leon Draisaitl sauces it over to Warren Foegele, who'd fallen down before he got back up to fired it past Sergei Bobrovsky to extend his point streak to four games (2G, 2A). LIFTOFF IN ROGERS PLACE! Oilers 1, Panthers 0.