LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: The Panthers sink the Oilers to their second straight loss with a 5-1 defeat.

16:26: PENALTY SHOT!!! Sam Gagner is slashed on a breakaway and earns his third career penalty shot, but he can't beat Bobrovsky five-hole.

No. 87 falls to 0-for-3 over his career on penalty shots.

19:39: PANTHERS GOAL | Carter Verhaeghe picks the near corner early in this period. | FLA 5, EDM 1

20:00: The third period is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: Despite Hyman's goal, the Oilers still trail by three through 40 minutes.

3:59: PANTHERS GOAL | Sam Bennett slides one around Pickard on the power play. | FLA 4, EDM 1

11:52: HYMAN RESPONSE!!! His 18th goal of the season comes off a sweet exchange with Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm on the transition. The captain stops at the top of the circle in the zone and backhands a pass to Hyman before Edmonton's leading scorer backhands it home. | FLA 1, EDM 1