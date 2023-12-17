LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers

Follow along with our in-game updates

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up a six-game homestand at Rogers Place on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & HOckey Night in Canada at 8:00 p.m. MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates

The Oilers look to get back on track against the Panthers

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: The Panthers sink the Oilers to their second straight loss with a 5-1 defeat.

16:26: PENALTY SHOT!!! Sam Gagner is slashed on a breakaway and earns his third career penalty shot, but he can't beat Bobrovsky five-hole.

No. 87 falls to 0-for-3 over his career on penalty shots.

19:39: PANTHERS GOAL | Carter Verhaeghe picks the near corner early in this period. | FLA 5, EDM 1

20:00: The third period is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: Despite Hyman's goal, the Oilers still trail by three through 40 minutes.

3:59: PANTHERS GOAL | Sam Bennett slides one around Pickard on the power play. | FLA 4, EDM 1

11:52: HYMAN RESPONSE!!! His 18th goal of the season comes off a sweet exchange with Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm on the transition. The captain stops at the top of the circle in the zone and backhands a pass to Hyman before Edmonton's leading scorer backhands it home. | FLA 1, EDM 1

Hyman scores his 18th to get the Oilers on the board

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The second period is coming up.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Florida is in full control right now. Goals from Verhaeghe, Montour and Barkow have them up three through 20 minutes.

33.0: PANTHERS GOAL | The Panthers strike twice in 29 seconds with a good deflection from Barkov, who buries it on the rebound. | FLA 3, EDM 0

1:02: PANTHERS GOAL | Brandon Montour creeps down and fires one past Pickard to double the lead. | FLA 2, EDM 0

14:27: PANTHERS GOAL | Carter Verhaeghe gets Florida on the board with their first goal in 126:34 of action. Sam Bennett made a nice pass out front to create the chance. | FLA 1, EDM 0

20:00: GAME ON!!! Time to start a new streak.

20:00: The first period of tonight's game will begin at 8:07 p.m. MT.

LINEUP

Forwards

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Foegele - Draisaitl - Gagner
Kane - McLeod - Brown
Janmark - Hamblin - Ryan

Defence

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Goalies

Pickard
Skinner

Scratches: Ben Gleason, Adam Erne, Dylan Holloway (injured)

