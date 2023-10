SECOND PERIOD

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers pur on the shots with a 19-6 advantage over Winnipeg and take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

9:41: JETS GOAL | A power-play opportunity opens a window for Winnipeg and Josh Morrissey to get one back for the visitors. Morrissey's point shot goes through traffic and under the left arm of Skinner. | EDM 2, WPG 1

13:49: CERTIFIED BOUCH BOMB!!! A power-play goal to pull ahead by two. The Dynamic Duo of McDavid and Draisaitl pulled the penalty kill of the Jets into pieces with another pretty exchange before the German offloaded the puck to Bouchard to one-time beyond a twisted-up Connor Hellebuyck. | EDM 2, WPG 0