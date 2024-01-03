LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks

SECOND PERIOD

11:48: CAREER POINT NO. 900 FOR MCDAVID!!! the captain plays provider to notch his milestone point with an unbelievable no-look pass in front to Hyman, where Edmonton's leading goalscorer backhands home his 22nd goal of the campaign under the left arm of Hart. | EDM 2, PHI 0

16:23: What a chance for Mattias Janmark! The Swede had the puck on his stick alone in front, but he didn't wait long enough trying to put it around Hart, who got stretched out the tight pad to make the stop.

19:19: Nugent-Hopkins OFF THE GOAL POST! McDavid made the turnover along the boards and put it into the slot for No. 93, but the forward's shot struck the right post.

20:00: The second period is UNDERWAY!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Thanks to that McDavid opening goal, we've got ourselves a lead through 20 minutes.

Both teams have had two power-play opportunities but nothing to show for them. The power play has struggled for both teams as of late, with the Flyers going 2-for-33 (6.1 percent) over their last 12 games while the Oilers are 1-for-19 (5.3 percent) in their last seven.

4:05: ANKLE BREAKER BY MCDAVID!!! It was looking like we'd have a scoreless opening frame until a beautiful dangle by the captain led to the Oilers opening things up with his 14th of the season. McDavid came in 2-on-2 with Zach Hyman, but elected to keep the puck and put a terrific shoulder pump on Travis Sanheim to make him fall before firing it five-hole on Sherwood Park product Carter Hart.

That's 899 career points (👀) for the greatest in the game. | EDM 1, PHI 0