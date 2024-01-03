LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Tuesday's game between the Oilers and Flyers

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers begin their 2024 schedule in search of their sixth consecutive victory at Rogers Place on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet One at 7:00 p.m. MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

SECOND PERIOD

11:48: CAREER POINT NO. 900 FOR MCDAVID!!! the captain plays provider to notch his milestone point with an unbelievable no-look pass in front to Hyman, where Edmonton's leading goalscorer backhands home his 22nd goal of the campaign under the left arm of Hart. | EDM 2, PHI 0

16:23: What a chance for Mattias Janmark! The Swede had the puck on his stick alone in front, but he didn't wait long enough trying to put it around Hart, who got stretched out the tight pad to make the stop.

19:19: Nugent-Hopkins OFF THE GOAL POST! McDavid made the turnover along the boards and put it into the slot for No. 93, but the forward's shot struck the right post.

20:00: The second period is UNDERWAY!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Thanks to that McDavid opening goal, we've got ourselves a lead through 20 minutes.

Both teams have had two power-play opportunities but nothing to show for them. The power play has struggled for both teams as of late, with the Flyers going 2-for-33 (6.1 percent) over their last 12 games while the Oilers are 1-for-19 (5.3 percent) in their last seven.

4:05: ANKLE BREAKER BY MCDAVID!!! It was looking like we'd have a scoreless opening frame until a beautiful dangle by the captain led to the Oilers opening things up with his 14th of the season. McDavid came in 2-on-2 with Zach Hyman, but elected to keep the puck and put a terrific shoulder pump on Travis Sanheim to make him fall before firing it five-hole on Sherwood Park product Carter Hart.

That's 899 career points (👀) for the greatest in the game. | EDM 1, PHI 0

McDavid moves around Sanheim & beats Hart to make it 1-0

20:00: GAME ON!!! Let's keep this five-game win streak going into 2024.

20:00: The first period of tonight's game at Rogers Place will begin at 7:07 p.m. MT.

LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Ryan - Janmark
Erne - Hamblin - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Scratches: Sam Gagner (DTD), Dylan Holloway (DTD)

