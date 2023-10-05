News Feed

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames
RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames (10.03.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames
BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft

BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft
RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers

RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1 (10.03.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (10.03.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament

BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (10.02.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers release Brandon Sutter from professional tryout

RELEASE: Oilers release Brandon Sutter from professional tryout
GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2 (09.30.23)

GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames
RELEASE: Oilers assign six players to Bakersfield Condors

RELEASE: Oilers assign six players to Bakersfield Condors
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames

Follow along with our Live Coverage and tune into Oilers Plus for tonight's game between the Oilers and Flames at Rogers Place

GettyImages-1244004510
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in their penultimate pre-season game of 2023 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch tonight's action live at 7:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

Edmonton hosts Calgary as final roster decisions near

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: Play resumes for the second period!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: After a great start, Calgary forges their way back to tie the game. Edmonton's goals came from the Connor's in McDavid and Brown.

2:04: CALGARY GOAL | Walker Duehr ties things up while alone in front after the puck was turned over by the Oilers below their goal line and worked in front by Martin Pospisil. | EDM 2, CGY 2

4:16: CALGARY GOAL | Just as Cody Ceci exits the box, Nikita Zadorov walks over the blueline and wrists one by Stuart Skinner far side. | EDM 2, CGY 1

12:24: WELCOME TO TOWN, CONNOR BROWN!!! The winger picks up his first-ever goal in Blue & Orange on a one-timer from between the circles off the pass from McDavid. | EDM 2, CGY 0

Brown buries his first goal in an Oilers uniform vs. Calgary

14:05: CONNOR FROM A TIGHT ANGLE!!! Captain Connor McDavid goes short side on the power play to beat Dan Vladar after Leon Draisaitl connected on a cross-ice feed. The goal comes on Edmonton's second chance after receiving a 5-on-3 opportunity for 25 seconds. | EDM 1, CGY 0

McDavid makes a ridiculous tight-angle shot over Vladar

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: Puck drop for tonight's game is slated for 7:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus 30 minutes prior to puck drop to catch the Live Pre-Game Show from Rogers Place!

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Kane - McDavid - Brown
RNH - Draisaitl - Hyman
Holloway - Pederson - Foegele
Erne - Janmark - Lavoie

Nurse - Bouchard
Broberg - Ceci
Gleason - Kemp

Skinner
Pickard

Calgary

Sharangovich - Ruzicka - Pettersen
Honzek - Dube - Hunt
Pospisil - Zary - Duehr
Ciona - Schwindt - Klapka

Zadorov - Oesterle
Gilbert - Poirier
Solovyov - DeSimone

Vladar
Wolf