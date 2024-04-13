LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Coyotes

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

AFTER 1 | Coyotes 1, Oilers 0.

2:21: So close to a Nugent-Hopkins birthday goal. Evan Bouchard put a pass to the back door for No. 93, but it struck his skate and was ultimately cleared by Vejmelka to leave the chance unfinished. At the other end, Bouchard managed to clear the puck over the glass with a wild lash at a pass attempt to draw an unlucky delay of game penalty.

7:19: Pickard denies Keller with the glove on a wide-open look for the Arizona leading goalscorer.

9:59: KANE OFF THE POST! The winger has his first shot saved by Karel Vejmelka before striking the iron after Warren Foegele wrapped a puck in front from behind the Coyotes' net.

13:51: The 'Yotes take the first penalty of the night on a slash from Michael Carcone onto the stick of Derek Ryan.

14:40: The Desert Dogs get on the board first. Pickard gets handcuffed by a Jack McBain shot that came off a rush created by former Oilers prospect Michael Kesselring before a second-generation Coyotes player in Josh Doan buried the rebound from between the hashmarks. 1-0 Coyotes.

16:43: Sean Durzi goes through the legs with the puck on Vincent Desharnais and tries to cut back around Pickard with his following move, but the Oilers netminder reads it and makes the save.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 7:08 p.m. MT.

Connor McDavid will be out of the lineup for the second straight game after not taking the ice for warm-ups, and Troy Stecher will take the place of Cody Ceci, who's also day-to-day.