LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Capitals

The Edmonton Oilers host the Washington Capitals on Women in Sport night at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet One & West at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck-drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.