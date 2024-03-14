LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Capitals

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Wednesday's game between Edmonton & Washington

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers host the Washington Capitals on Women in Sport night at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet One & West at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers aim for a seventh win in nine games on Wednesday

SECOND PERIOD

13:44: Hyman has his backhand denied in close by Kuemper after he was left all alone in front off McDavid's pass.

17:55: Troy Stecher is tagged for tripping on John Carlson in the Washington zone. Power play to the Caps.

20:00: The second period is underway! 3-2 Oilers.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Skinner's incredible save keeps the Oilers up 3-2 on the Capitals off Hyman's rebound & 44th goal of the season. McDavid already has one goal and two assists through 20 minutes.

1:41: SKINNER THAT'S RIDICULOUS! The Oilers netminder takes No. 841 away from quite possibly the NHL's greatest goalscorer on an incredible diving stop with Ovechkin staring at an open cage. Simply Stu-pendous.

Skinner makes a sensational diving save to deny Ovechkin

8:36: HYMAN ON THE REBOUND! Just 29 seconds after the Capitals had tied it, Zach Hyman gets a bounce in front and buries his 44th of the season on the second rebound against Kuemper to lift the Oilers back into a one-goal lead. 3-2.

Hyman tallies in tight for his 44th of the season to make it 3-2

9:05: Washington levels it on the power play. Connor McMichael finishes off Alex Ovechkin's shot from the left circle that was blocked, leading to him putting it over the flailing Stuart Skinner. 2-2.

10:41: A minor penalty for holding goes to Ryan McLeod on Nick Jensen. Washington have answered back quickly and have an opportunity on the power play to tie it up.

11:30: Capitals cut the deficit to 2-1. After Troy Stecher clears a puck to the corner with his glove, Ivan Miroshnichenko turns around and rips it off the far post and in.

13:02: McDAVID WALKS IN AND SCORES! The capitals penalty kill leaves the captain wide open at the top of the zone and he exploits the space in front of him and fires away his 25th of the year. Two power-play goals for the Oilers from Draisaitl and McDavid lift the OIlers into a 2-0 lead.

McDavid scores from the slot on the PP to make it 2-0 Oilers

13:35: Dylan Strome takes the Capitals' second high-sticking penalty after getting the twig up on Adam Henrique near the benches. Edmonton goes back to the power play.

15:24: TRY, TRY & TRY AGAIN! As the Washington double-minor ticks down, the Oilers power play keeps feeding the German one-timers in his usual office inside the right circle, throwing puck after puck in his direction, and Draisaitl is finally able to bury one over Kurmper's left pad on a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the slot.

Draisaitl scores from his spot on the PP to make it 1-0 Edmonton

18:55: Washington gets a DOUBLE-MINOR for high-sticking after Nic Dowd came through with the stick on Darnell Nurse and drew blood in the corner.

20:00: GAME ON! Stecher makes his debut alongside Cody Ceci on the third pairing. Stuart Skinner vs. Darcy Kuemper.

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 8:22 p.m. MT.

20:00: Mattias Ekholm is a late scratch due to illness tonight. Defenceman Troy Stecher will make his Oilers debut.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Foegele - Draisaitl - McLeod
Kane - Henrique - Brown
Janmark - Carrick - Perry

Kulak - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Stecher - Ceci

Skinner
Pickard

