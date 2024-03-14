LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Capitals

9:05: Washington levels it on the power play. Connor McMichael finishes off Alex Ovechkin's shot from the left circle that was blocked, leading to him putting it over the flailing Stuart Skinner. 2-2.
10:41: A minor penalty for holding goes to Ryan McLeod on Nick Jensen. Washington have answered back quickly and have an opportunity on the power play to tie it up.
11:30: Capitals cut the deficit to 2-1. After Troy Stecher clears a puck to the corner with his glove, Ivan Miroshnichenko turns around and rips it off the far post and in.
13:02: McDAVID WALKS IN AND SCORES! The capitals penalty kill leaves the captain wide open at the top of the zone and he exploits the space in front of him and fires away his 25th of the year. Two power-play goals for the Oilers from Draisaitl and McDavid lift the OIlers into a 2-0 lead.