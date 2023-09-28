News Feed

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks
RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets
RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms

RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms
GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0

GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets
PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets
POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience

POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience
POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years

POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years
GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets (09.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets
RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (09.23.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets
CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game
CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics
CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks

Follow along with our Live Coverage below and tune into Oilers Plus for the Live Pre-Game Show beginning at 6:30 pm MT

DEV_5072
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers will ice a veteran lineup that includes Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Connor Brown, Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard on Wednesday when they host the Vancouver Canucks in pre-season action at Rogers Place.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into the Live Pre-Game Show on Oilers Plus at 6:30 pm MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

Brown makes pre-season debut & the Oilers top PP will dress

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is UNDERWAY!!!**

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: END OF 1 | A scoreless first period at Rogers Place. You can tell it's pre-season hockey, as both sides looked slightly disjointed on the passing and execution. Edmonton's vaulted power play had two opportunities but couldn't cash in – even with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in their regular spots.

On the penalty kill, the Oilers staved off a 5-on-3 opportunity near the halfway mark of the frame, with both sides going 2-for-2 while shorthanded.

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: Puck drop for tonight's game is slated for 7:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus to catch the Live Pre-Game Show from Rogers Place!

LINEUP

Edmonton Oilers

Kane-McDavid-Brown
Nugent-Hopkins-Draisaitl-Hyman
Foegele-Sutter-Janmark
Erne-Pederson-Ryan

Nurse-Bouchard
Gleason-Desharnais
Niemelainen-Kemp

Skinner
Pickard

Vancouver Canucks

Höglander-Pettersson-Kuzmenko
Åman-Blueger-Studnicka
Bains-Räty-Garland
Joshua-Sasson-Dries

Hughes-Soucy
Brisebois-Myers
Wolanin-McWard

DeSmith