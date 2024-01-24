LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in search of their 14th straight victory.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 7:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Holloway & the Oilers eye their 14th straight win on Tuesday

FIRST PERIOD

9:23: Edmonton's goalscorer Warren Foegele goes off for holding. Columbus goes to their first power play, already with an 8-4 shots lead but trailing 1-0 on the winger's goal.

11:06: NO CHANCE, JOHNNY! Gaudreau cherry picks for a breakaway, but the former Flames forward's shot meets the swift glove of Stuart Skinner, who's been locked in early here at Rogers Place.

12:30: PP2 COME THRU! Edmonton's second power-play unit gets the opening goal through Warren Foegele's 10th of the season after Evander Kane got the puck wide and kicked it back to the middle for the winger to slide under Elvis Merzlikins. 1-0 Edmonton.

14:31: STU SENSATIONAL! Two great stops for the netminder on Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson to keep Columbus off the board after Edmonton's defence was struggling. The Oilers will head to the power play now with Andrew Peeke off for holding Mattias Janmark.

20:00: GAME ON! Can the Oilers make it 14 wins in a row?

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 7:07 p.m. MT at Rogers Place.

OILERS LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Foegele
Janmark - McLeod - Ryan
Gagner - Holloway - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

Scratches: Erne, Perry

