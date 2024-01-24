LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

FIRST PERIOD

9:23: Edmonton's goalscorer Warren Foegele goes off for holding. Columbus goes to their first power play, already with an 8-4 shots lead but trailing 1-0 on the winger's goal.

11:06: NO CHANCE, JOHNNY! Gaudreau cherry picks for a breakaway, but the former Flames forward's shot meets the swift glove of Stuart Skinner, who's been locked in early here at Rogers Place.

12:30: PP2 COME THRU! Edmonton's second power-play unit gets the opening goal through Warren Foegele's 10th of the season after Evander Kane got the puck wide and kicked it back to the middle for the winger to slide under Elvis Merzlikins. 1-0 Edmonton.

14:31: STU SENSATIONAL! Two great stops for the netminder on Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson to keep Columbus off the board after Edmonton's defence was struggling. The Oilers will head to the power play now with Andrew Peeke off for holding Mattias Janmark.

20:00: GAME ON! Can the Oilers make it 14 wins in a row?

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 7:07 p.m. MT at Rogers Place.