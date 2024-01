FIRST PERIOD

10:29: Leon Draisaitl opens up in the offensive zone and gives it to Ryan McLeod for an open look, but it's gloved down by Petr Mrazek with a good save.

11:43: Connor McDavid and Jason Dickinson get into it along the half board in Chicago's zone, leading to matching holding penalties which you don't see often. We'll play four-on-four with the captain in the box for two minutes.

17:57: That was close. Mackenzie Entwistle hits the crossbar on an odd-man rush and the puck flies out of play. The game's best chance goes to the visitors, who are looking to break an 18-game road losing skid.

20:00: We are a GO for 15 in a row! GAME ON!

20:00: The first period will begin at 7:07 p.m. MT at Rogers Place.