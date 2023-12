THIRD PERIOD

0.0: GAME OVER!!! The Oilers are now winners of three straight after Stuart Skinner made 26 saves for the shutout and Ryan McLeod recorded his third straight multi-point game in a 5-0 victory in the Shark Tank on Thursday night. Edmonton continues their three-game road trip 48 hours from now in a compelling matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

20:00: The third period is underway!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: Nuge's fortunate deflected goal in the middle frame extends Edmonton's sizeable advantage to 5-0 through 40 minutes.

10:50: DOUBLE DEFLECTION FOR FIVE!!! Cody Ceci puts a shot on goal that goes off Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the slot before it finds its way in off Sharks defenceman Mario Ferraro in front. | EDM 5, SJS 0