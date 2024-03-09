LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sabres

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Saturday's meeting between Edmonton & Buffalo

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers play the first of back-to-back afternoon games this weekend on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 10:30 a.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Kris addresses the media ahead of Saturday's game in Buffalo

SHOOTOUT

This time, it counts. The Sabres win it 3-2 in the shootout after having an overtime winner taken back after both teams had left for the dressing rooms.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes 30 stops and two in the shootout, while Ryan McLeod gets a goal and an assist in the defeat. The Oilers have now lost two in a row heading into Sunday afternoon's conclusion to this four-game road trip in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

Round 1: Tage Thompson ✅ | Connor McDavid ❌

Round 2: Owen Power ❌ | Leon Draisaitl ✅

Round 3: Alex Tuch ✅ | Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ❌

OVERTIME

2.0: SKINNER DENIES COZENS WITH TWO SECONDS LEFT! What game script is this?! To the shootout we go.

15.0: NO GOAL! WOW! Owen Power looked to have won it with only seconds to spare on a wrist shot from the top of the circle, but it's taken back for offside. The players had already gone to the dressing rooms. We have a short pause as we wait for the players to come back, but it looks like we're going to the shootout after the wild ending to overtime.

3:46: Skinner makes two clutch saves on Thompson and Power – using the blocker both times.

5:00: Overtime has begun!

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: We are tied 2-2 and heading for overtime after a hard-contested final 10 minutes.

4:17: The Skinner save emboldens the Oilers to push forward with a great shift from Evander Kane, Adam Henrique and Corey Perry. Kane nearly gets a breakaway and almost makes one for Perry before they challenge the Sabres with a hard crash to the net after a partial two-on-one.

6:05: BRILLIANT SKINNER SAVE! Thompson is stoned by Skinner between the hashmarks and the Oilers netminder controls the rebound to freeze play. That's his best save of the game, hands down.

8:21: Sabres goal. Jacob Bryson scores his second NHL goal on a backhand that catches Skinner off guard. It's been coming for the Sabres, who've hit a bunch of posts and have been dangerous despite registering only 17 shots. 2-2.

11:23: Alex Tuch OFF THE POST! Their fourth post of the game.

20:00: The third period is coming up!

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: No goals are scored in the second period, but there were plenty of chances – including two posts from the Sabres who were dangerous in the middle stanza.

8:38: McDavid is held again, drawing a penalty against Owen Power for Edmonton's third power play.

9:25: Thompson wires one off the post on a hard wrist shot. That's two posts for the Sabres this period along with a failed three-on-one rush, so they've missed some good chances.

14:03: Tage Thompson slashes McDavid for a two-minute minor penalty.

14:27: Corey Perry makes a great move and a backhand attempt, but Luukkonen makes a tremendous save.

18:28: Connor Clifton sifts one through and it strikes the crossbar.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: McDavid strikes the post with a hard wrist shot in the game's final minute that was dominated by Edmonton. Tage Thompson cut the lead to 2-1, but Edmonton leads through 40 minutes off goals by McLeod and Foegele.

4:25: Buffalo gets it back. It hasn't been Tage Thompson's season after scoring 47 goals last year, but he puts away a lucky bounce on the power play from one knee after it got knocked down by Nugent-Hopkins. 2-1.

5:41: TURNOVER AND TAKEOFF! Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod intercept a pass up top and take off on a two-on-none short-handed breakaway, exchanging passes before it lands back on the stick of Foegele to score his career-high 14th goal of the season.

Foegele scores on a shorthanded two-on-none rush with McLeod

6:07: Brett Kulak is heading to the penalty box.

8:34: Stuart Skinner snags a shot from Bowen Byram for his first big save after the Oilers failed to score on the power play. Leon Draisaitl hit the post from a tight angle before Zach Hyman got pushed into the net by Rasmus Dahlin. 1-0 it remains for the Blue & Orange.

11:31: Strong passing from the Oilers top line and a good move to the net by Nugent-Hopkins draw a hooking call from Owen Power.

19:31: OILERS HOT OUT OF THE GATES! After he almost set up McLeod for the opening goal in the first few seconds, Leon Draisaitl sent a beautiful reverse pass to Ryan McLeod at the back post for the young forward to open the scoring in the German's 700th career NHL game. The line of Foegele, Draisaitl and McLeod has been reunited for this one and they repay the decision almost immediately, making it 1-0 only 29 seconds into the contest.

McLeod scores his third goal this season in the first 30 seconds of a game with his career-high ninth goal, while Draisaitl makes it 82 points on the season in his 62nd game.

McLeod finishes a brilliant passing play with Draisaitl & Foegele

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period is about to begin.

OILERS LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Foegele - Draisaitl - McLeod
Kane - Henrique - Perry
Janmark - Carrick - Brown
Ryan

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci
Stecher

Skinner
Pickard

