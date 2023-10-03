News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament

BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (10.02.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers release Brandon Sutter from professional tryout

RELEASE: Oilers release Brandon Sutter from professional tryout
GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2 (09.30.23)

GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames
RELEASE: Oilers assign six players to Bakersfield Condors

RELEASE: Oilers assign six players to Bakersfield Condors
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames (09.25.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players

RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks
RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken

Follow along with our Live Coverage and tune into Oilers Plus for tonight's game between the Oilers and Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

GettyImages-1248553711
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers complete a two-game pre-season road trip to the west coast on Monday night when they visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch tonight's action at 8:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

The Oilers & Kraken meet for their first preseason matchup

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: Game on as play resumes in the second period!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Yamamoto and Bourgault split the goals for Edmonton and Seattle through 20 minutes.

6:25: SEATTLE GOAL | Of course, it's former Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto tapping in the power-play goal. | SEA 1, EDM 1

13:22: BOURGAULT SCORES!!! After cruising up the ice in transition with defenceman Ben Gleason, the younf winger picks up the rebound from Gleason's shot that Philip Grubauer spilt out front and buries an easy backhander into the open net. Advantage Oilers! | EDM 1, SEA 0

EDM@SEA: Bourgault shovels in rebound for goal

20:00: GAME ON IN SEATTLE!

20:00: Puck drop for tonight's game is slated for 7:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus 30 minutes prior to puck drop to catch the Live Pre-Game Show from Rogers Arena.

LINEUPS

Forwards

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Leon Draisaitl
Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan - Mattias Janmark
Adam Erne - James Hamblin - Raphael Lavoie
Seth Griffith - Brad Malone - Xavier Bourgault

Defence

Philip Broberg - Cody Ceci
Ben Gleason - Vincent Desharnais
Cam Dineen - Phil Kemp

Goalies

Jack Campbell
Calvin Pickard