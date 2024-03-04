LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Penguins

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Sunday's game between Edmonton & Pittsburgh

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night at Rogers Place to wrap up a back-to-back.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

McDavid & the Oilers host Crosby & the Penguins on Sunday

FIRST PERIOD

5:53: HARD-NOSED HYMAN! Connor McDavid takes the original shot on a two-on-one before Edmonton's leading scorer goes hard to crease and follows up his captain's shot to record his 41st of the season. McDavid's assist makes it 25 straight home games with a point, while Draisaitl gets a secondary helper for creating the play in the defensive zone by 

7:12: The Oilers adjust some defence pairings to put Darnell Nurse with Vincent Desharnais and Brett Kulak with Cody Ceci.

11:01: A big pad save by Calvin Pickard after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' stick broke on the penalty kill! Vincent Desharnais also comes up with a crucial block.

11:24: Mattias Janmark cross-checks a Penguin in the crease to earn two minutes.

16:51: Brett Kulak makes a strong zone entry and goes around the net to throw it back in front, but no one's there to meet the defenceman's pass. He might be starting to feel it offensively after scoring his first goal of 2024 last time out in Seattle on Saturday. McDavid gets a golden opportunity to talk in, but he meets the pad of Nedeljkovic on a hard route to the net.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period at Rogers Place will begin at 7:07 p.m. MT.

OILERS LINEUP

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Janmark
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Holloway - Gagner - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard
Skinner

