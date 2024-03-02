LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday afternoon.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 2:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Kris talks to the media from Seattle ahead of Saturday's game

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is coming up.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Edmonton can't convert the late power play as a strong period from both netminder ends 0-0.

2:27: Hyman draws a tripping penalty for Edmonton's first power play.

11:22: Justin Schultz's shot hits the post and luckily goes under Skinner to freeze the play. There will be an Oilers penalty, however, with Nurse going off for slashing on Jared McCann.

15:38: A SPRAWLING SKINNER SAVE WITH THE BLOCKER ON EBERLE! The former Oiler tries to toe drag the netminder, but Skinner comes up with a huge stop. Two shots against, two massive saves for the Oilers goalie.

19:07: A great early Skinner save! A bad bounce off a skate sees Yanni Gourde have an open chance alone in the Oilers zone, but Skinner pushes it out with the blocker. Before that, the Oilers had the Kraken under pressure. A lively start at Climate Pledge Arena.

20:00: GAME ON! Grubauer vs. Skinner. It's Grubauer's fourth straight start since returning from a groin injury. Skinner is looking to build on two consecutive strong starts.

20:00: The first period at Climate Pledge Arena will begin at 2:07 p.m. MT.

OILERS LINEUP

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Janmark
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Holloway - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

