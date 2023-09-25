News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience

POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years

GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets (09.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (09.23.23)

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics
CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp

CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster

RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame

GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets

Follow along with our Live Coverage below and tune into Oilers Plus for tonight's pre-season tilt between the Oilers and Jets

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers continue their pre-season schedule on Monday when they finish off a home-and-away exhibition series with the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Follow along with our in-game updates and watch the action live on Oilers Plus at 6:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

Raphael Lavoie makes his pre-season debut vs. the Jets

FIRST PERIOD

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: Puck drop for tonight's game is slated for 6:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus to catch tonight's action, and tune in 30 minutes early to catch the Live Pre-Game Show at Canada Life Centre!

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Adam Erne - Brad Malone - Raphael Lavoie
Dylan Holloway - Greg McKegg - Seth Griffith
Brady Stonehouse - Jayden Grubbe - Xavier Bourgault
Matvey Petrov - Carl Berglund - Ty Tullio

Defence

Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci
Noel Hoefenmayer - Philip Broberg
Cam Dineen - Max Wanner

Goalies

Calvin Pickard
Olivier Rodrigue

Winnipeg