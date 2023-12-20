LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Islanders

THIRD PERIOD

0.0: Ilya Sorokin solves the Oilers with 31 saves as Edmonton drops to their third straight defeat with a 3-1 to the Islanders to begin this three-game road trip.

20:00: The third period is underway.

SECOND PERIOD

0.0: The Islanders score three times – twice on the power play and another shorthanded – to lead 3-1 after 40 minutes.

5:50: ISLES GOAL | Simon Holmstrom scores his league-leading fifth shorthanded goal. | NYI 3, EDM 1

8:30: ISLES GOAL | Bo Horvat stays hot with his eighth goal in an 11-game point streak by finishing off Nelson's pass on the power play. | NYI 2, EDM 1

9:52: SKINNER STUNS BROCK NELSON ON THE POWER PLAY! A great push and he squeezes his shot under his left arm.

17:22: ISLES GOAL | The puck trickles behind Skinner on the power play and Isles captain Anders Lee finishes it off. | EDM 1, NYI 1

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers hold the one-goal lead at the first intermission.

2:41: SKINNERRRRRR!!! The netminder stops Mat Barzal on the breakaway to bail out the giveaway made in the neutral zone by Edmonton's counter-attacking skaters.

18:37: DRAISAITL OFF THE HOP!!! Leon Draisaitl puts his shot under the left arm of Ilya Sorokin for his first even-strength goal in 10 games. Foegele and Ekholm pick up the helpers and it's an early return for the new top-six combination after Coach Knoblauch shuffled the lines. | EDM 1, NYI 1