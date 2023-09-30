News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames

Follow along with our Live Coverage below and tune into Oilers Plus for tonight's pre-season Battle of Alberta between the Oilers and Flames

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers head to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a pre-season Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

Follow along with our in-game updates and watch the action live on Oilers Plus at 7:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

EDM looks to even out their preseason record at CGY.

FIRST PERIOD

20:00: GAME ON!!!

20:00: Puck drop for tonight's game is slated for 7:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus to catch tonight's action, and tune in 30 minutes early to catch the Live Pre-Game Show from Scotiabank Saddledome.

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Foegele-Peterson-Ryan
Holloway-Malone-Lavoie
Caggiula-Hamblin-Bourgault
Savoie-McKegg-Griffith

Defence

Kulak-Ceci
Peters-Desharnais
Niemelainen-Kemp

Goalies

Campbell
Rodrigue