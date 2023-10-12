LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks

News Feed

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game between the Oilers & Canucks

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers open their regular season on Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00 pm MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Edmonton is set to begin its 23-24 campaign in Vancouver

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is underway! The Oilers have 1:57 of power play time remaining on Miller's holding call.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: A great start for Edmonton in the first period is turned around by the Canucks with two goals to take the 2-0 lead into the intermission.

8:33: CANUCKS GOAL | Boeser goes post-in with a one-knee shot from the left circle that doubles Vancouver's lead. | VAN 2, EDM 0

11:54: CANUCKS GOAL | Garland goes to the back door and finishes the long saucer pass from Elias Pettersson. | VAN 1, EDM 0

15:17: Great action to open this one up. Connor McDavid's already thrown a huge hit, Brett Kulak jumped into a rush for a great chance, and the top line of Kane, McDavid and Brown was buzzing with a couple good looks. Oh, and Vincent Desharnais dropped the gloves with Dakota Joshua at centre ice. We are so back.

20:00: FINALLY, HOCKEY IS BACK! The regular season is underway for the Edmonton Oilers, with Jack Campbell starting in goal for Game 1 against the Canucks.

20:00: Tonight's game from Rogers Arena will begin at 8:07 pm MT!

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Kane - McDavid - Brown
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Holloway - McLeod - Foegele
Janmark - Ryan

Nurse - Bouchard
Kulak - Ceci
Broberg - Desharnais

Campbell
Skinner

Vancouver

Kuzmenko - Pettersson - Garland
Di Guiseppe - Miller - Boeser
Joshua - Suter - Beauvillier
Mikheyev - Lafferty - Höglander

Hughes - Hronek
Cole - Myers
Hirose - Juulsen

Demko