LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks

SECOND PERIOD
20:00: The second period is underway! The Oilers have 1:57 of power play time remaining on Miller's holding call.
FIRST PERIOD
0.0: A great start for Edmonton in the first period is turned around by the Canucks with two goals to take the 2-0 lead into the intermission.
8:33: CANUCKS GOAL | Boeser goes post-in with a one-knee shot from the left circle that doubles Vancouver's lead. | VAN 2, EDM 0
11:54: CANUCKS GOAL | Garland goes to the back door and finishes the long saucer pass from Elias Pettersson. | VAN 1, EDM 0
15:17: Great action to open this one up. Connor McDavid's already thrown a huge hit, Brett Kulak jumped into a rush for a great chance, and the top line of Kane, McDavid and Brown was buzzing with a couple good looks. Oh, and Vincent Desharnais dropped the gloves with Dakota Joshua at centre ice. We are so back.
20:00: FINALLY, HOCKEY IS BACK! The regular season is underway for the Edmonton Oilers, with Jack Campbell starting in goal for Game 1 against the Canucks.
20:00: Tonight's game from Rogers Arena will begin at 8:07 pm MT!