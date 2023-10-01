News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers assign six players to Bakersfield Condors

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms

GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience

Follow along with our Live Coverage and tune into Oilers Plus for the Live Pre-Game Show ahead of tonight's 7:00 pm MT puck drop between the Oilers and Canucks

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers begin a two-game pre-season road trip on Saturday night at Rogers Arena against the Calgary Flames.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus at 6:30 pm MT for the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Fans who aren't yet subscribed to Oilers Plus can receive their first month free when they sign up on a monthly basis. Click here and use the code PRESEASON23 to activate this promotion.

Edmonton trims its roster ahead of Saturday in Vancouver

FIRST PERIOD

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: Puck drop for tonight's game is slated for 7:00 pm MT. Head over to Oilers Plus 30 minutes prior to puck drop to catch the Live Pre-Game Show from Rogers Arena.

LINEUPS

Edmonton

Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Brown
Erne - Sutter - Janmark
Lavoie - Malone - Janmark
Hamblin - Pederson - Bourgault

Defence

Nurse - Ceci
Broberg - Desharnais
Niemelainen - Gleason

Goalies

Skinner
Pickard

Vancouver