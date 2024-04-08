GENE'S BLOG: Race To The Finish

Let's start or continue with another individual race involving McDavid. This one is against two other superstar NHLers who. like Connor, are having incredible seasons.

On Saturday I tuned in to watch the matchup between Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. I was curious to see if the Penguins could keep their charge towards a playoff spot alive, and I also had this curiosity to see what Nikita Kucherov was doing. Well, the Lightning forward struck for three more points.

On Sunday night, I was clicking on NHL.com to get updates from the Dallas vs. Colorado game. This was less about the score and more about who was doing the scoring, with Nathan MacKinnon putting up a pair of points.

Then there's McDavid who had an even pair of goals and assists in wins over the Avalanche and Flames to make it a four-point weekend.

The reigning league MVP is chasing a sixth-career Art Ross Trophy, which would give him more scoring titles than anyone in history other than a guy named Wayne Gretzky who won it 10 times. Connor would join two others, Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux, with half a dozen points championships.

Amazing company to even be mentioned in, but with the games winding down the player who once sat 107th in league scoring begins the work week sitting third. Kucherov at number one with 136 points, MacKinnon right there with 133 points and McDavid at 130, though the Oiler does have two games in hand on MacKinnon and one on Kucherov.

His meteoric rise up the scoring ladder might only be the second-most impressive thing he does this season from an individual standpoint. The first is his race against history and the chance to join Wayne, Mario and Bobby Orr as the only players to ever have 100 assists or more in a season.

It really is a statistic that is hard to fathom. McDavid's assists alone would put him ninth in league scoring. It's another major milestone for him in cementing his spot as one of hockey's all-time greats. Everyone loves 99 in Oil Country, but 100 will be something extraordinarily special for the captain.