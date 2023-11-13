GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch

It was a happy plane ride home from Seattle on Saturday night. Edmonton played the kind of game that would have left the Kraken sleepless in Seattle. Strong start, timely goaltending, a second career hat trick for Zach Hyman and a locked-down defensive style. Everything they needed they provided for themselves to end a four-game losing streak.

Let's take the win and get out of here, said Stuart Skinner post-game. I think his sentiment stood for what the entire team was thinking. At that time, no one knew Edmonton's most recent win would be the last win for Jay Woodcroft as head coach of the Oilers.

Time was ticking with the sound of the short arm moving one second at a time. One minute turning into one hour, one day, one week and now one month into the season. Not the four weeks anyone envisioned. The impossible became possible. On a windy night with rain spitting and dark clouds hovering over Climate Pledge Arena, Woodcroft walked off Edmonton's bench underneath the stands and into the dressing room.

Loud hoots and hollers followed from players and staff. It felt nice to feel good. Unknowingly, the glow of victory disappeared Sunday morning. Hard decisions. Tough decisions had been made and executed to those most affected.

The sports world doesn't sit still for long. Woodcroft and his right-hand defensive man Dave Manson were informed their services were no longer needed by the hockey club. Two others would be taking over.