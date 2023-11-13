News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

TALKING POINTS: Kris Knoblauch introduced as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers relieve Woodcroft & Manson, hire Knoblauch

POST-GAME: Hyman having hot start to season

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday

GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks (11.09.23)

BLOG: Oilers using adversity as motivation to drive improvement

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sharks (11.06.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks (11.08.23)

RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard, assign Campbell

GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters

RELEASE: Oilers place Campbell on waivers

GAME RECAP: Canucks 6, Oilers 2

GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch

Sportsnet's Gene Principe recaps an eventful weekend for the Oilers as they snap their losing skid in Seattle and make a coaching change with Kris Knoblauch taking the reins

By Gene Principe
@GenePrincipe EdmontonOilers.com

It was a happy plane ride home from Seattle on Saturday night. Edmonton played the kind of game that would have left the Kraken sleepless in Seattle. Strong start, timely goaltending, a second career hat trick for Zach Hyman and a locked-down defensive style. Everything they needed they provided for themselves to end a four-game losing streak.

Let's take the win and get out of here, said Stuart Skinner post-game. I think his sentiment stood for what the entire team was thinking. At that time, no one knew Edmonton's most recent win would be the last win for Jay Woodcroft as head coach of the Oilers.

Time was ticking with the sound of the short arm moving one second at a time. One minute turning into one hour, one day, one week and now one month into the season. Not the four weeks anyone envisioned. The impossible became possible. On a windy night with rain spitting and dark clouds hovering over Climate Pledge Arena, Woodcroft walked off Edmonton's bench underneath the stands and into the dressing room.

Loud hoots and hollers followed from players and staff. It felt nice to feel good. Unknowingly, the glow of victory disappeared Sunday morning. Hard decisions. Tough decisions had been made and executed to those most affected.

The sports world doesn't sit still for long. Woodcroft and his right-hand defensive man Dave Manson were informed their services were no longer needed by the hockey club. Two others would be taking over.

Jackson, Holland, Knoblauch & Coffey discuss Sunday's coaching change

One you know – Paul Coffey the Oilers legend and Hockey Hall of Famer. The assistant who will handle the defence. The other you will get to know in Kris Knoblauch the 18th head coach in franchise history.

History is what he has with this city and hockey. He played for the WHL's Edmonton Ice before they moved to Cranbrook, B.C. and became the Kootenay Ice. Knoblauch also played five seasons for the University of Alberta Golden Bears and won a national championship.

His success on campus wasn't limited to the ice. His cousin told him he knew the perfect girl for him as she was literally and figuratively the girl next door who was living in residence at the U of A. His cousin was right. Married and now parents to a pair of kids.

The New York Rangers get a primary assist in making Sunday's announcement happen. They gave Edmonton the opportunity to speak with Knoblauch. None of this happens without them. On Saturday night he was the coach of New York's AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, but by Sunday he was on a plane and packed for a business trip to Edmonton.

The new coach, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson, President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Ken Holland, and the new assistant Coffey talked for three quarters of an hour in the afternoon. They covered any and every topic.

Among them was the new coach's assessment from afar. He said the team was playing under a lot of pressure and they needed to start having fun again. It's why on an unseasonably warm Sunday the heat had been turned up for an organization who wants to win.

Holland said he delivered the news to Woodcroft and Manson. Not easy. An emotional and uncomfortable meeting as two good men were left unemployed. Expectations are a burden if not attained.

Edmonton has a chance to win that sixth Stanley Cup they so desperately seek. They'll try to continue that quest with a Monday night debuting coach who is the New Kid on the Knoblauch.