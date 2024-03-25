GENE'S BLOG: New Hy Score

At the 16:26 mark of the second period, Connor McDavid picked up assist 91 and Evan Bouchard pitched in with helper 57, but those weren't the most important numbers on the play.
Parked in his office (or close to it) at the side of the Ottawa net on Sunday night in the nation's capital, Edmonton's number 18 scored his team's third goal of the game.
It happened on the power play as the Senators' Ridley Greig sat in the penalty box. Six seconds after he arrived, so did the fourth goal of game 1,128 during the 2023-24 NHL season. Leon Draisaitl was on the ice and so was Ryan Nugent Hopkins, but it was the fifth member of Edmonton's man-advantage crew who scored the goal.
His name? Zachary Martin Hyman. His goal? Number 50 on the season.