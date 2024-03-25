GENE'S BLOG: New Hy Score

It wasn't a surprise, but that didn't diminish the impact of a moment so special it puts the Toronto-born goal-getter in elite company. It's automatic to say Hyman is elite when you join Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Draisaitl and McDavid as the only Oilers to wear the uniform for 50 or more goals in a season. Not to be forgotten is Craig Simpson who potted 56 in 1987-88 by scoring 13 with Pittsburgh and 43 more with Edmonton.

There is something special about scoring 50 goals. It always has been since it was first done by Maurice "Rocket" Richard for the Montreal Canadiens in 1944-45. He did so in exactly 50 games. It set a standard for others to follow even though it wasn't until 16 seasons later that Bernie "Boom Boom" Geoffrion was the next 50-goal scorer, again doing it for Montreal.

It was during Hyman's ninth season that 50 happened for him. Put him down as a work in progress or, better yet, hard work in progress. That's the only way he does it is to work harder than anyone else on the ice.

It might be the best way to explain how an NHL player started his career with 10 goals in his first full season and now has multiplied that by five. In between his 10- and 50-goal seasons the winger put up goal-scoring campaigns of 15, 21, 21,15 (in the shortened season), 27 and 36 before what happened on the second-last Sunday of March.