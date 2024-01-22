GENE'S BLOG: Lucky Number 13

When I think 13 and players who wore that number in sports, there are lots of greats who come to mind. In basketball, look no further than Canadian legend Steve Nash, or back in the day Wilt Chamberlain. In the NFL, there was Dan Marino and Kurt Warner. In baseball, you've got Alex Rodriguez and Roberto Clemente. In hockey, Teemu Selanne was one and Mats Sundin was another notable.

Viewed as an unlucky number by some people, the number didn't scare away those athletes and it wasn't enough to stop Mattias Janmark from currently donning 13 on his Oilers jersey. Previous to him, with an oil drop on the front and 13 on the back, were these former Oilers: Ken Linseman, Risto Jalo, German Titov, Todd Harvey, Andrew Cogliano, Cam Barker, Mike Brown, Steve Pinizzotto, David Desharnais, Mike Cammalleri, Jason Garrison and Jesse Puljujarvi.

Now, it's not an unlucky number in all cultures. Italians, like myself, consider it lucky especially with the belief that 13 people can defeat the devil. The same could be said for Asians, who believe 13 adds prosperity and good fortune. I think the Oilers would agree wholeheartedly with that sentiment after the team won a 13th straight game on Saturday night in dramatic fashion.