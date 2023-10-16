GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm

A Monday morning skate that's followed by a flight.

It's generally the routine for the Edmonton Oilers when they are jetting off to a North American city for a road game. If it's a getaway to the Eastern time zone, the team likely won't skate and fly on the same day. If it's the same time zone or just an hour ahead, they hit the ice before they hit the tarmac.

This departure from Edmonton will feel a little different for the Oilers. It's their first road trip of more than one game, but it will really feel different for Mattias Ekholm as he's heading back to Nashville.

It's where it all started for the bearded blueliner. In 2009, John Tavares was the first-overall pick in the NHL Draft. Evander Kane went fourth to Atlanta, while Edmonton used their top pick on Swedish ice hockey player Magnus Pääjärvi-Svensson. If you moved to the fourth round of the draft, which was held in Montreal, Nashville used the 102nd-overall selection to take Mattias Ekholm.

He was a big, bruising blueliner who was playing for Mora IK in the Swedish Elite League. Following the Draft, he joined the Predators for their development camp. He returned to Sweden and stayed there until coming back to North America for two games during the 2011-2012 season. There was a return trip overseas, where Ekholm won the Börje Salming Award as the Swedish Elite League's top defenceman. Then came the lockout in 2012-2013, so it wasn't until a year later that Ekholm made it in Nashville.