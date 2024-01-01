GENE'S BLOG: Happy New Year

Some of you might be waking up this morning wondering what happened last night.

I can't speak for what happened to you, but I know what happened to the Edmonton Oilers. They continued to win by putting together a 7-2 victory over Anaheim, making it five in a row for their second-longest winning streak of the season.

There were lots of goals and a few fireworks in the game against the Ducks. When the clock struck midnight, the team was on a plane somewhere over the northern U.S. but was about to cross into Alberta – just about an hour away from landing back home and putting a wrap on the year. The last victory of the calendar year meant Edmonton finished 2023 with a 54-28-8 record, including regular season and playoffs.

I would suggest sleep, coffee and a couple of Aspirin if necessary as a good way to get the first day of 2024 off to a good start. The Oilers intend on doing that Tuesday when they host Philadelphia in the first game of the new year. By then, some of you may have already broken your New Year's resolutions.