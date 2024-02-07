GENE'S BLOG: Fun While It Lasted

When you're an athlete and you go into a game, it doesn't matter the sport or the time of year or to some extent even the level of play. When you arrive at the rink, ball diamond, ski hill, soccer pitch, football field or any other venue, you don't go there looking to lose. The higher the level and more competitive it is, the more winning is important.

If you are playing for the fun of it, the winning part isn't as important. However, winning, again at any level, is part of the fun. The Edmonton Oilers had a ton of fun while it (the 16-game streak) lasted. In fact, last year is when it started. After a 3-1 loss on Dec. 19 on Long Island, the Oilers were unstoppable and unbeatable. Fifteen different opponents did their best.

Some like Detroit and Montreal pushed them to overtime but never any further. It truly is amazing. Take your beer league hockey or your slo pitch summerntime swings or maybe it's pickleball, and then think about winning 16 straight of anything. Seems impossible, but it wasn't. We witnessed it over the course of 49 days. There wasn't a team from the East or West, USA or Canada that could beat Edmonton until it was one of those Knights in Vegas on Tuesday.

This was shaping up to be likely their toughest test, and it was. As Stuart Skinner said the morning of Edmonton's shot at 17 straight wins to tie an NHL record set by Pittsburgh in 1992-93, the Golden Knights are the defending Cup champs for a reason. Until beaten, they are the best team in the league, and they were going up against the hottest team in the NHL.