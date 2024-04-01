GENE'S BLOG: Feeling Right Ekholm

Saturday was a fun day for Edmonton, but unfortunately, not so much fun for Anaheim.

The Oilers went on an afternoon duck-hunting excursion and it was successful. Even before their final regular-season meeting, Connor McDavid made it quite clear Edmonton would not take Anaheim lightly. He said they played the Oilers hard in their previous meeting and he added how there was pride and employment opportunities on the line for the visitors.

The captain wasn't wrong, but it wasn't enough to keep the Oilers from finding the 'quacks' in the Ducks' defence.

It seemed inevitable thinking of what was on the line for Edmonton – two more points for them and who knew how many more for McDavid. The Oilers did get their two points, while their captain had three. It at least temporarily put him in the NHL scoring lead as he shared the Oil production spotlight with Mattias Ekholm. It's been said over and over repeatedly, but it was a monster deal by Ken Holland and his staff to get the swashbuckling Swede from Nashville at the trade deadline in 2023. It's turned into an absolutely amazing trade.