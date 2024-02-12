GENE'S BLOG: An Ear For The Gear

I was in the room Monday morning waiting to talk to Sam Gagner. I just wanted to catch up a bit and ask him about getting back in the lineup and his connection to Jordan Binnington (more to come on that Thursday in St. Louis). I'm always looking for little storylines and angles that aren't necessarily specifically about hockey but are related to hockey.

As I briefly waited, Sam was chatting with Brad Harrison (known as Harry to the players and fellow staff) about his gloves. They were going back and forth before Brad, Edmonton's assistant equipment manager, hopped on the phone to make a call. I joked it looked like a high-level meeting. It was between two long-serving members of the NHL and the Edmonton Oilers.

It was about Sam's gloves or Ryan's gloves or both Sam and Ryan's gloves. Gagner was trying to order new pairs of gloves, not of his but rather McLeod's. Have I lost you yet? If I haven’t, full credit to you for following along. Despite the fact Sam has played 1,037 NHL games, he doesn't have his own gloves.

He's had lots of gloves over his time in the game, but since he last played in Winnipeg, the Jets colours don't match up to Oilers colours. When he arrived in Edmonton, he needed to get the right glove and colours to match. No problem. They have to be made and ordered so that can take some time. In the meantime, as he waited for those, he had to wear someone els's gloves, so he decided to go with McLeod's choice of hand warmers and protectors.

The younger Oiler had enough extras to service both his need and Sam's for gloves. However, as the first-round pick from 2007 awaited his order, something strange happened along the way. The 34-year-old started to like the feel and comfort of McLeod's gloves better than his own. Plus, he started off hot to begin the season.