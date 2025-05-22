GAME RECAP: Stars 6, Oilers 3 (Game 1)

DALLAS, TX – Over[power]ed in the Lone Star State.

The Dallas Stars scored five straight goals in the third period, including three on the power play in a 5:26 stretch, to overturn a two-goal lead for the Edmonton Oilers and come back to claim a 6-3 victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard all contributed goals for the Oilers in the first two periods to build themselves a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes, but a carry-over power play of 58 seconds to begin the third period for the Stars ended up kickstarting their five-goal stretch to claim victory.

"We gave up three goals in a row on the kill. It kills your momentum, and then you're chasing the game," Leon Draisaitl said. "We've got to be an awful lot more mature than that."

Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene all scored on the power play in a 5:26 span during the first six minutes of the third period, and Tyler Seguin posted his second goal of the contest with less than four minutes remaining in regulation before Esa Lindell added an empty-netter to make it 6-3.

"We let down our guard for five or six minutes and got into some penalty trouble," Stuart Skinner said. "They were coming out hot. Momentum shifted for them in that moment, and obviously it bit us. It's something for us to learn from, myself included, and we'll get better from there."

Leon Draisaitl (1G, 2A), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (1G, 1A) and Connor McDavid (2A) each produced a multi-point effort in the defeat, while Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 28 shots, ending his shutout streak at 142:42 of scoreless hockey.

The Stars will take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final into Game 2 back at American Airlines Center on Friday night.