GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2

SAN JOSE, CA – The Edmonton Oilers had their eight-game win streak against the San Jose Sharks snapped on Thursday night with a 3-2 defeat at SAP Center.
Defenceman Darnell Nurse tied the game in the second period on an odd-man rush with Dylan Holloway to erase Fabian Zetterlund's first-period tally, but a response goal from Tomas Hertl before the break and Filip Zadina's early marker in the final frame were enough to condemn the Oilers to their fourth straight defeat despite Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' goal with Edmonton's net empty in the final two-and-a-half minutes of regulation.
Netminder Mackenzie Blackwood made 39 saves for the second straight game for the Sharks, who've now won two games in a row. The San Jose shot-stopper outduelled Stuart Skinner, who dropped to 3-1-0 in his career against San Jose after making 15 saves on 18 shots.
The Oilers fall to 2-9-1 on the season heading into the concluding game of their three-game Pacific Division road trip on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken.