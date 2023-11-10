GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers couldn't capitalize on two power-play opportunities before the Sharks drew first blood late in the first period.

"Our power play is usually indicative of our entire offensive game, and right now, we have some shooters that aren't shooting at their typical rate," Woodcroft said. "It hasn't been anywhere near of what we're capable of.

The best scoring chance during Edmonton's first man advantage came at the opposite end when Stuart Skinner was called upon to make up for Connor McDavid's mistake on a zone entry. The captain coughed up the puck at the blueline after cutting back to the inside, leading to a breakaway for Luke Kunin that was shut down by Skinner after the Edmonton product quickly closed the five-hole.

Foegele had the Blue & Orange's best opportunity on an odd-man rush with a wide-open look from the left circle, but Blackwood, the Sharks' netminder who made 39 saves in their first victory of the season this week against Philadelphia, flashed the blocker to keep things square before San Jose broke the deadlock late in the period.

With less than two minutes remaining in the opening frame, the Sharks exploited a gap in Edmonton's coverage around their own goal when Tomas Hertl found Fabian Zetterlund open in front for a one-timer into the left side of Skinner's net.

"I would say it started with a pass that is a fundamental pass that could've and should've been made and handled. It got turned back in the neutral zone and got dumped back in on us," Woodcroft said.

"There was a goalie handle that we'd like to have back, and then all of a sudden you find yourself breathing through your eyelids and having to defend. When the puck is outside the trapezoid or close to the trapezoid, you want to make sure that you're packed in tight. We weren't, and that's certainly an error, but I would bring it even farther back to those two instances – probably about 20 and 30 seconds before that."

It was only San Jose's 15th goal in their opening 13 games and it put the hosts ahead with 85 seconds remaining in the period.