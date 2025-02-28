GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 3

SUNRISE, FL – Sunset in the Sunrise State.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 44th goal of the season to stretch his goal streak to a career-high seven games, but after two goals from the Florida Panthers in a 2:43 stretch of the third period, the Edmonton Oilers would be handed their fifth straight loss on Thursday night with a 4-3 defeat at Amerant Bank Arena.

Goals from Brett Kulak and Leon Draisaitl erased 1-0 and 2-1 deficits for the Blue & Orange in the opening two periods after both were set up by assists from defenceman John Klingberg, who finished with two assists, while their penalty kill held strong by going 6-for-6 on Thursday night.

Forwards Nate Schmidt and Carer Verhaeghe struck twice in under three minutes during the second half of the third period for the Panthers to lift them into a 4-2 lead before Zach Hyman was able to pull a goal back for the Oilers with the net empty at 16:35 of the final frame.

Mattias Ekholm and Corey Perry were charged with penalties with Edmonton chasing the tie against Florida, slowing their comeback hopes before time expired to hand the Blue & Oange their fifth straight defeat and fourth in a row on this lengthy five-game Eastern road trip.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner had a strong night for the Oilers with four goals allowed on 36 shots, while Sergei Bobrovsky earned the win with 22 saves.

The Oilers will try to end their losing streak in the final game of their lengthy road trip on Saturday night at PNC Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes.