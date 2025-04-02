GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 2

LAS VEGAS, NV – Looks like the House doesn't always win.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night to start their four-game road trip off with a win, beating the Pacific Division leaders to pick up their second straight victory and two valuable points in the playoff race.

Defenceman Jake Walman tied the game just 19 seconds into the second period with his first goal in an Oilers uniform, kickstarting a three-goal middle frame from the Blue & Orange where Leon Draisaitl notched his 52nd goal of the season and Vikor Arvidsson made it 3-1 by scoring in a second straight game.

"It felt great," Walman said. "I think getting I'm getting my chances, so it was nice to see that one go in and we have a great group of guys. That was a tough battle and they're a tough team, but we played well."

The Golden Knights recieved goals from forwards Nicolas Roy and Pavel Dorofeyev, but goaltender Calvin Pickard was able to make 20 stops to secure his 19th win of the season in his third straight start as Edmonton's No. 1 netminder without Stuart Skinner in the lineup.

"He's embracing it and I'm happy for him," Arvidsson said. "He's always happy coming to the rink and just unbelievable guy to have around the team and in the locker room. I'm happy for him that he gets to play and he's playing really well."

The Oilers will continue their road trip on Thursday night at the Shark Tank in San Jose.