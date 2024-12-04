GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 1, Oilers 0

LAS VEGAS, NV – No luck under the lights in Sin City.

The Edmonton Oilers were shut out 1-0 by the Vegas Golden Knights in a low-scoring affair at T-Mobile Arena, ending their win streak at three games after failing to solve netminder Adin Hill on 28 shots on Tuesday night.

"I thought we had some chances, but they had a hot goaltender and we'll have to learn from this game because I'm sure we'll see these guys again," defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. "We need to make sure we find ways to create even more."

Forward Ivan Barbashev scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights 10:47 into the first period before Hill locked down the crease the rest of the way to claim the two points. The tally came at even strength on a night where neither team received a power play, with the contest going down as the first NHL game since 1944 where there were no penalties called and only one goal scored.

"It was a well-checked game," Ekholm said. "I thought a couple of things could have been called, but I thought they kept it pretty even. Obviously, they called nothing for each, so that will happen. We know we have a lot of offensive guys that can score goals in here, so it's on us to find ways to do it. Unfortunately tonight, their goaltender got the best of us."

Stuart Skinner made 15 saves for the Oilers, including a terrific glove stop on Tomas Hertl in the middle frame, but fell to 8-7-1 on the season with the defeat.

The Oilers drop to 13-10-2 on the season and seven points back of the Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division as they return home from their three-game road trip to host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Thursday night.