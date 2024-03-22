GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Sabres 3

The Oilers score six unanswered & receive multi-point nights from Ekholm, Draisaitl, McDavid and three others on Thursday in a 8-3 victory over the Sabres at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers scored six unanswered goals – including five in the final period – to handily defeat the Buffalo Sabres 8-3 at Rogers Place on Thursday night despite the visitors keeping it close over the first 40 minutes.

JJ Peterka had two goals for the Sabres to give them two separate leads, but his German counterpart Leon Draisaitl was one of six different Oilers who recorded multiple points in the victory that was Edmonton's ninth win in their last 12 games (9-1-2).

Mattias Ekholm was a force offensively with two goals and an assist, while Connor McDavid contributed four helpers. Troy Stecher recorded his first Oilers point with an assist, and Zach Hyman added two more goals to grow his team-leading total to 48.

The winger will have the opportunity to reach the 50-goal mark on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena on Hockey Night in Canada against the Maple Leafs.

Watch all the highlights from Thursday's blowout win over Buffalo

FIRST PERIOD

The Sabres struck first when the puck was flicked past Evan Bouchard by Alex Tuch and onto the tape of JJ Peterka to bury an open chance in front of Stuart Skinner only 1:38 after the opening puck drop.

Buffalo had a goal taken back minutes before they eventually found their second goal later in the opening period, with Victor Olofsson spinning and firing an effort into the top corner to make it 2-0 Sabres with 3:26 left in the frame until a late Oilers power play got the hosts on the scoresheet before the intermission.

With German National Team head coach Harold Kreis in attendance at Rogers Place to catch a glimpse of Leon Draisaitl and JJ Peterka in NHL action, Draisaitl followed up his countryman Peterka's opening tally with a power-play goal of his own, turning around and sneaking his 35th goal of the season inside the left post on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who's been the NHL's best netminder since Jan. 1 with a 1.92 GAA and .930SV%.

Draisaitl tallies his 35th of the season on the power play

SECOND PERIOD

Mattias Ekholm continued his steady offensive play in recent games by helping the Oilers draw back level twice in the second period off a terrific showing of skill on his sixth goal of the year and the set-up on Hyman's 47th tally of the season.

The Swede almost looked like a forward at times with how much he was jumping up into the rush, and he had the hands to show for it when he made it 2-2 less than five minutes into the middle frame.

Ekholm toe-drags & snipes to tie the game at 2-2 in the second

Ekholm had Evander Kane with him on a two-on-one four minutes into the period, but the blueliner elected to look off the winger before dragging the puck around the stick of Byram and firing a shot top shelf on Luukkonen that surprised the netminder, leaving him paralyzed in stunned belief inside the blue paint.

Peterka restored Buffalo's one-goal lead with his second of the game until Ekholm was once again pivotal in erasing it after he put a puck on goal from the blueline in the last minute of the period that was redirected by Hyman over the unaware Lukkonen for his 47th goal of the season.

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers began to take over in the first five minutes of the final frame when Troy Stecher, who was filling in for Vincent Desharnais alongside Darnell Nurse for the second straight game, picked up his first Oilers point with the assist on his d-partner's ninth tally of the season.

Nurse took a quick pass along the blueline from Stecher and fired a low effort along the ice that slid through traffic and under Luukkonen for a 4-3 Oilers lead that would only grow as the game reached its ultimate conclusion.

Ekholm scores his second of the night on a monstrous slap shot

Ekholm continued an exceptional night when he mashed a monstrous slap shot top shelf past Luukkonen only 58 seconds later to lift the Oilers into a two-goal lead on his second goal of the night. Draisaitl and McDavid picked up the assists on the play, and the Dynamic Duo would pick up the helpers on Hyman's 48th of the season to set off three goals in the final five minutes for Edmonton to well and truly put the game out of reach.

Ryan McLeod added an unassisted marker on a two-on-one with Evander Kane for his 12th goal of the year before Connor Brown picked up his second Oilers goal with a tap in off a rebound from Sam Carrick's shot with nine minutes remaining.

Brown ends the eight-goal onslaught to conclude the Oilers victory

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

