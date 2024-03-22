GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Sabres 3

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers scored six unanswered goals – including five in the final period – to handily defeat the Buffalo Sabres 8-3 at Rogers Place on Thursday night despite the visitors keeping it close over the first 40 minutes.

JJ Peterka had two goals for the Sabres to give them two separate leads, but his German counterpart Leon Draisaitl was one of six different Oilers who recorded multiple points in the victory that was Edmonton's ninth win in their last 12 games (9-1-2).

Mattias Ekholm was a force offensively with two goals and an assist, while Connor McDavid contributed four helpers. Troy Stecher recorded his first Oilers point with an assist, and Zach Hyman added two more goals to grow his team-leading total to 48.

The winger will have the opportunity to reach the 50-goal mark on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena on Hockey Night in Canada against the Maple Leafs.