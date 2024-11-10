GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Canucks 3

VANCOUVER, BC – In the building where they eliminated the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the 2024 Second Round, the Oilers reached seven goals on Saturday night to earn themselves a massive victory over their Pacific Division rivals.

"It was a step in the right direction," Connor McDavid said. "It's not an easy building to win in against a team that we've got lots of history with, and this is a great win. Hopefully, it's something we can build on."

The Oilers led the Canucks 3-2 through 40 minutes before exploding for four goals over a 4:55 span of the third period, receiving a pair of tallies from Connor Brown and markers from Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid during the final frame in a 7-3 victory over Vancouver on Hockey Night in Canada that brings their overall record back up to .500 at 7-7-1 this season.

McDavid and Kulak each contributed a goal and two assists, while forward Mattias Janmark played provider with three helpers in the victory. Leon Draisaitl also had a goal and assist, while Zach Hyman contributed two assists to reach 200 career helpers after the Oilers had six different players record multi-point nights.

Corey Perry and Viktor Arvidsson added goals in the second period to round out the scoring for the Blue & Orange as a pair of the 12 different Oilers skaters who found the scoresheet against the Canucks on Saturday night.

Edmonton chased goaltender Kevin Lankinen from the Canucks' crease midway through the third period, ending his night after allowing seven goals on 27 shots, and Stuart Skinner was able to hold down the victory for the Oilers with 17 saves.

Edmonton returns home to host the New York Islanders at Rogers Place in the first game of a two-game homestand on Tuesday.

"Every time you play a team where there's a little bit of a rivalry and you find a way to get a win, especially in their building, it's always big for momentum and the guys should feel good about themselves and head into a big week," McDavid said.