GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 1 (Game 3)

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each scored two goals, and Stuart Skinner made 33 saves on Sunday afternoon for the Edmonton Oilers in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.
Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid tallied back-to-back goals in 36 seconds during the first period for a 2-0 Oilers lead after 20 minutes before the captain notched his second goal and NHL-leading 22nd playoff point with less than a minute left in the middle frame after Jason Robertson halved the Stars' deficit.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins assisted on Bouchard and McDavid's first-period tallies before he recorded the primary helper on Hyman's first of two goals in the final stanza to give himself three assists, feeding Hyman for a breakaway 3:25 into the third before the winger deflecting home Evander Kane's pass on a two-on-one over the shoulder of Jake Oettinger for his fifth goal of the playoffs.
Defenceman John Klingberg became the 18th different skater to find the back of the net for the Oilers by wrapping up the 6-1 victory on the power play in the final three minutes of regulation.
The Oilers lead the series 2-1 heading into Tuesday night's Game 4 at Rogers Place, when they'll have the opportunity to push the Stars to the brink.