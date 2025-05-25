GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 1 (Game 3)

SECOND PERIOD

You've gotta lean on your leaders when things start getting tough in the playoffs.

After the Stars had their best sequence off Jason Robertson's deflection with 4:25 left in the middle frame, Skinner continued to battle and hold off the visitors' press for an equalizer in the final five minutes before McDavid notched his second goal of the contest to return the lead to 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Rantanen gave the hosts an early scare by ringing the post on a hard one-timer from the right circle on their leftover power play from the first period, with the Oilers escaping with the penalty kill on their only short-handed assignment of the first 40 minutes on Sunday afternoon.

Skinner continued to stand tall by stopping Sam Steel on two good whacks in front before the Oilers found themselves with a power play near the period's halfway mark that soon became a five-on-three for 18 seconds when Draisaitl was tripped up by the Edmonton product near the end of the man advantage.

The Oilers could've cashed in to make the deficit much more difficult to overturn, but the penalty kill generated some momentum for the Stars heading into the final five minutes of the frame, outplaying Edmonton for a stretch to pull it back to 2-1 before McDavid restored the two-goal lead in the last minute.

Lian Bichsel flattened Connor Brown with a hard check after coming down from the blueline, leading to the 6-foot-7 defenceman putting a shot on goal at the end of a long shift in Edmonton's zone that was tipped five-hole by Robertson to make it 2-1 with his first goal of the 2025 playoffs.

The Stars looked their most dangerous during the final five minutes of the frame before McDavid notched his second goal of the contest with 19 seconds remaining to restore the two-goal advantage at the end of an extended shift in the Dallas zone.

After trying to wrap the puck in from behind the Dallas net moments earlier, McDavid got the puck back along the boards from a keep-in made by Bouchard before the captain waltzed in with space to shoot far side over the blocker of Oettinger, extending his playoff-leading total to 22 points (5G, 17A) in 14 games.