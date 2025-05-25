GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 1 (Game 3)

Connor McDavid & Zach Hyman each score twice while Stuart Skinner makes 33 saves in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each scored two goals, and Stuart Skinner made 33 saves on Sunday afternoon for the Edmonton Oilers in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid tallied back-to-back goals in 36 seconds during the first period for a 2-0 Oilers lead after 20 minutes before the captain notched his second goal and NHL-leading 22nd playoff point with less than a minute left in the middle frame after Jason Robertson halved the Stars' deficit.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins assisted on Bouchard and McDavid's first-period tallies before he recorded the primary helper on Hyman's first of two goals in the final stanza to give himself three assists, feeding Hyman for a breakaway 3:25 into the third before the winger deflecting home Evander Kane's pass on a two-on-one over the shoulder of Jake Oettinger for his fifth goal of the playoffs.

Defenceman John Klingberg became the 18th different skater to find the back of the net for the Oilers by wrapping up the 6-1 victory on the power play in the final three minutes of regulation.

The Oilers lead the series 2-1 heading into Tuesday night's Game 4 at Rogers Place, when they'll have the opportunity to push the Stars to the brink.

McDavid & Hyman each score twice as the Oilers dominate Game 3

FIRST PERIOD

Make that six out of seven periods the Oilers have owned to begin this Western Conference Final after they started Game 3 on Sunday afternoon with the exact same effort as they did in the first two games of the series in Dallas – playing on the front foot and being the first team to find the scoresheet.

The Oilers pressed early in the opening five minutes with an imposing shift from their top line of Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid and Hyman, hemming the Stars into their own zone to absorb Edmonton's relentless attack, which needed Jake Oettinger to make an important early stop against Hyman on his open look from the right side of the Dallas net.

Fresh off securing his third shutout in his last four games, Stuart Skinner was called into action on the Stars' next rush up ice by coming across to get his blocker down in time to turn away a dangerous look for forward Colin Blackwell that opened up from a pass from Miro Heiskanen that found its way under a the layed-out stick of Jake Walman in front of the crease.

Skinner slides across his crease to deny Blackwell in the first period

The Oilers took the lead before the three-quarter mark of the period by turning a defensive-zone faceoff into an exit form their own zone and a neutral-zone turnover forced by Zach Hyman that allowed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins the space to set up Evan Bouchard to score the opening goal.

After Hyman took it away from Miro Heiskanen near the Dallas blueline, Nugent-Hopkins picked up the loose puck and used his body to shield it around Esa Lindell coming across the slot before finding the trailer in Bouchard, who blasted home a low one-timer to open the scoring at 1-0 on his sixth of the playoffs.

Bouchard's second goal of the series tied him for the team lead in goals along with Leon Draisaitl, tying his career high from the 2024 postseason when he finished with six goals and 26 assists (32 points) in 25 games.

Bouchard delivers the Oilers into the lead in Game 3 with a bomb

The Oilers scored 1:13 apart in the second period of their Game 2 victory in Dallas on Friday night, and they nearly halved that return on Sunday when they took a 2-0 advantage through their captain just 36 seconds after Bouchard blasted his side into a 1-0 lead.

McDavid won the puck up high in the defensive zone and chipped it past Thomas Harley to create a three-on-two with the two instigators of Edmonton's opening goal in Nugent-Hopkins and Bouchard, with defenceman Cody Ceci being forced to defend the off-man rush against his former teammates.

After working a quick give-and-go with Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid sniped his fourth of the postseason over the left shoulder of Oettinger to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead and the captain 21 points in the playoffs – good enough for sole possession of first place ahead of Leon Draisaitl and Mikko Rantanen.

Nugent-Hopkins assisted on both first-period goals for his second straight multi-point game, tying him for third on the team with 10 points in these playoffs.

In the final seconds of the period, winger Kasperi Kapanen was forced to take a seat in the penalty box on a botched high-sticking call from the officials that saw Rantanen have his own stick hit him in the face, meaning the Oilers would start the middle frame on the penalty kill.

McDavid roofs it during a three-on-one rush for a 2-0 Oilers lead

SECOND PERIOD

You've gotta lean on your leaders when things start getting tough in the playoffs.

After the Stars had their best sequence off Jason Robertson's deflection with 4:25 left in the middle frame, Skinner continued to battle and hold off the visitors' press for an equalizer in the final five minutes before McDavid notched his second goal of the contest to return the lead to 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Rantanen gave the hosts an early scare by ringing the post on a hard one-timer from the right circle on their leftover power play from the first period, with the Oilers escaping with the penalty kill on their only short-handed assignment of the first 40 minutes on Sunday afternoon.

Skinner continued to stand tall by stopping Sam Steel on two good whacks in front before the Oilers found themselves with a power play near the period's halfway mark that soon became a five-on-three for 18 seconds when Draisaitl was tripped up by the Edmonton product near the end of the man advantage.

The Oilers could've cashed in to make the deficit much more difficult to overturn, but the penalty kill generated some momentum for the Stars heading into the final five minutes of the frame, outplaying Edmonton for a stretch to pull it back to 2-1 before McDavid restored the two-goal lead in the last minute.

Lian Bichsel flattened Connor Brown with a hard check after coming down from the blueline, leading to the 6-foot-7 defenceman putting a shot on goal at the end of a long shift in Edmonton's zone that was tipped five-hole by Robertson to make it 2-1 with his first goal of the 2025 playoffs.

The Stars looked their most dangerous during the final five minutes of the frame before McDavid notched his second goal of the contest with 19 seconds remaining to restore the two-goal advantage at the end of an extended shift in the Dallas zone.

After trying to wrap the puck in from behind the Dallas net moments earlier, McDavid got the puck back along the boards from a keep-in made by Bouchard before the captain waltzed in with space to shoot far side over the blocker of Oettinger, extending his playoff-leading total to 22 points (5G, 17A) in 14 games.

McDavid's second of the day is a snipe to make it 3-1 Edmonton

THIRD PERIOD

Keep your foot on the pedal and don't stop.

That was the Oilers' mantra en route to padding their lead in the third period to an insurmountable 6-1 advantage over the Stars, powering their way to a commanding win on home ice to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Final.

Skinner did everything to stop Tyler Seguin from getting the slightest touches on a loose puck beneath his feet in the crease to push it over the goal line in the first few minutes of the third, which proved a big moment when Hyman went back the other direction to bury his first of two goals in the frame that put Game 3 out of reach for Dallas.

Amidst the confusion in the Edmonton zone from their impossible clearance out of their own crease, Hyman got lost among the chaos to get sprung on a breakaway by Evander Kane before coming in alone and roofing his shot top shelf on Oettinger for the 4-1 lead.

Hyman picks the top corner to extend the Oilers leads to 4-1

Hyman wasn't done there, scoring his second of the game and his fifth of the playoffs by connecting with Nugent-Hopkins at 12:06 of the final frame, this time on a two-on-one rush where he deflected his pass over the glove of Oettinger to all but secure the victory for Edmonton with under eight minutes left.

Hyman has his second of the game with a redirect on Kane's pass

There was still time for the Oilers to tack on another goal and increase the number of their players who've scored a goal in these playoffs to 18 skaters, courtesy of defenceman John Klingberg wristing a shot through traffic on a late power play to make it 6-1 Edmonton against his former team of eight years.

Klingberg completes the Oilers onslaught in Game 3 to make it 6-1

