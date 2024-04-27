GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Kings 1 (Game 3)

"Especially when you're on the road, I think scoring first changes a little bit of the environment that you're in," Darnell Nurse said. "So I thought for us, we came out, we had a strong start and just built off that."

Hyman tried a backhand and took a few whacks at the puck against Talbot before reinforcements arrived behind him from Vladislav Gavrikov, but the winger had done enough to get one more chance and push it in near the netminder's left pad to open the scoring 6:42 into the opening frame.

"I thought we had good performances from a lot of guys. I thought everybody tonight was really good," McDavid said. "Obviously, Zach is always around the net and he's always going to be there to bang those in, and he gets us going with a big goal and a great play by Ek, and that's a big one getting the first one on the road and their building. That's big, and credit to him. He's always willing to go there and pay a price, and he's done so far."

With his fifth goal of the 2024 Playoffs, Hyman is now just the fourth Oiler in franchise history to record at least five goals in the first three games of a series and is also just the third Oilers player in the last 25 years to score in each of the team’s first three post-season games.

The other two on that 25-year list include Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and the two halves of the Dynamic Duo would have a part to play in the Oilers scoring two more times before the second intermission.

"The first period was great for us and we get that, we regroup, and we've got to be even better come Game 4," Nurse added.