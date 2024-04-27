GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Kings 1 (Game 3)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Tenacious and unrelenting, the Oilers couldn't be contained in Game 3.
Evander Kane recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, assist and a fight while Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each scored twice for the Oilers, who owned the full 60 minutes on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena to earn a character 6-1 victory and retake the lead in their first-round series against the Kings.
"It means just as much to me as it does to everybody else on our team," Kane said about securing the Game 3 victory. You know, it was a big win for our group. You know, we've had some success against these guys in game threes. It's been like. So it was good to follow that up and obviously we want to get greedy on Sunday and get another one.
Hyman & Draisaitl scored at even strength in the opening 20 minutes before the forwards picked up power-play goals on separate two-man advantages in the final frame, with the Kings' undisciplined approach leading to the Oilers' power play finishing 3-for-7 on a night where Edmonton matched the physical demand of a hard-fought playoff victory.
The Oilers' penalty kill kept the Kings off the scoresheet for the third straight game, going 5-for-5 on Friday night to improve their efficiency to a perfect 10-for-10 this series.