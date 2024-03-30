GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Ducks 1

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid recorded two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Anaheim Ducks in a 6-1 win at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon, adding two more important points to their totals in the Pacific Division standings with their second consecutive victory.

The Oilers captain recorded points No. 123, 124 and 125 of his season, temprarily passing Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for the League lead in points with another multi-point afternoon, but defenceman Mattias Ekholm earned the first-star honours with a goal and two assists to extend his personal points streak to five games in the victory.

"It's a position I've been in many times before, and we're playing for things bigger than that," McDavid said. "We're playing to make sure our game is in order and we're still playing for positioning. There's lots of hockey left, ten games left, and you never know what could happen coming down the stretch and we'll see what happens."

Leon Draisaitl contributed two helpers along with Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais, while netminder Calvin Pickard finished with 21 saves on 22 shots after having his shutout bid ended by Alex Killorn on a power play late in the third period.

Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick both found the scoresheet against their former team, recording a goal and an assist respectively in the win that moves Edmonton to 45-23-4 on the season with 94 points – four back of the Pacific-leading Vancouver Canucks with 10 games left in their regular season.

"There's still lots to play for in these ten games," McDavid said. "Vegas and LA are still close behind and playing for home ice... so we've got to win our games. That's all we've got to do. We have to keep building our game."

The Blue & Orange now hit the road for two games beginning Monday night at Enterprise Center against the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues.