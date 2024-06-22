GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 1 (Game 6)

The Oilers are victorious 5-1 over the Panthers in Game 6 at Rogers Place, tying up the Stanley Cup Final at three games apiece & forcing Game 7 in Sunrise on Monday after being down 3-0 in the series

By Jamie Umbach
By Jamie Umbach

EDMONTON, AB – Don't stop believing, Oil Country.

After being down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers banded together to stave off elimination for the third straight game with a 5-1 victory on Friday night at Rogers Place, evening the championship series at three games apiece and forcing the all-important deciding Game 7 back in Sunrise on Monday evening.

Warren Foegele had a goal and assist while Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in the victory to improve his record in Games 4-7 during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to 10-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage, along with picking up an assist in the final three minutes after making an unbelievable clearance and pass to Darnell Nurse, who fired the puck 200 feet down the ice to make it 5-1 and secure Edmonton their famous home victory.

Foegele opened the scoring in the first period before Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman bookended the middle frame with goals to build the Oilers a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes, leaving their team one strong period from going back to Florida for Game 7.

Even after their three-goal lead was dented early in the final period by Aleksander Barkov, the Blue & Orange held down the fort in the final stanza, recording empty-net goals through Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse to lock down the 5-1 victory that leaves Edmonton one victory away from completing the reverse sweep and winning their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Game 7 and Edmonton's chance at history will come on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Watch the recap of Friday night's 5-1 Oilers victory in Game 6

FIRST PERIOD

Liftoff.

The Oilers and their feral fans inside Rogers Place, around ICE District and throughout Oil Country received the elevation they so desperately craved in Game 6 when Warren Foegele finished off a superb set-up from Leon Draisaitl at the end of a quick rush that began off the stick of Stony Plain product Brett Kulak.

Kulak quickly kicked the puck up to Draisaitl from the Oilers’ blueline after picking off a lazy Panthers’ pass, leading to a three-on-two rush led through the middle by the German with Foegele rushing to his left and Dylan Holloway heading for the net-front.

Draisaitl outwaited the sliding Gustav Forsling as he eyed up a far-side saucer pass to Foegele, who fell after coming in contact with Aaron Ekblad before he lifted himself off the ice and buried the opening goal into the top echelon of Bobrovsky’s net, providing a release from the crowd inside the bowl that lifted the roof off Rogers Place with the opening goal at 12:33 of the opening period.

Draisaitl sets up Foegele for the opening tally of Friday's Game 6

Draisaitl spoke candidly pre-game about his resolve to have more of an impact in the series, and his sensational pass to set up Foegele was a confirmation that he’s a man of his word after picking up his third assist of the series in 6:37 of ice time in the opening frame.

With his third goal of the playoffs in the first period, Warren Foegele stretched his point streak to four games (2G, 2A), with more than half of his points (3G, 4A) this postseason being registered in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers outshot the Panthers 11-2 in the opening 20 minutes, with both of Florida's shots being registered by defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Panthers' forwards wouldn't register a shot until after the half-way mark of the second period, where Edmonton continued their dominance of the pace of play to push them even closer to a Game 7 on Monday night.

Zach speaks to the media after Friday's 5-1 Game 6 victory

SECOND PERIOD

Florida couldn’t believe it. Believing is all Edmonton can do.

That unshakeable faith that there’d be a Game 7 in this series grew even stronger when the Oilers doubled their lead just 46 seconds into the second period after catching the Panthers on a bad change, leaving Mattias Janmark alone at the far blueline to create a two-on-one with linemate Adam Henrique.

The Swede put his pass onto the tape of Henrique in the right circle before Edmonton’s trade-deadline acquisition from Anaheim put it off the far post and inside the opposite iron, quickly putting Edmonton ahead 2-0 in the middle frame.

Edmonton's incredible third line of Mattias Janmark (1G, 2A), Adam Henrique (2G) and Connor Brown (1G, 1A) have now combined for seven points over the last three games, including their Game 6 performances, as the line that's really taken this comeback for the Oilers to a different level with their contributions.

Henrique extends the Oilers lead to 2-0 on a pass from Janmark

That explosion inside Rogers Place at 2-0 would be quickly subdued after Aleksander Barkov scored just 10 seconds later before the first minute had even passed, but the call then came down from the Oilers’ bench with the challenge for offside, leading to the play being overturned by the slimmest of margins after Carter Verhaeghe held onto the puck a millisecond too long along the blueline to put the Cats' captain offside by a fraction of an inch.

With their 2-0 lead intact, the Oilers would kill off their 20th consecutive penalty on home ice near the midway mark of the period before waiting until the final two minutes to capitalize again and carry a 3-0 lead into the second intermission.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made a crucial block at the top of the zone to kick the puck into the neutral zone for Zach Hyman to chase, getting locked into a footrace with the defenceman that he won before eluding the sliding D-man and tucking his backhand under the blocker of Bobrovsky to make it 3-0 Oilers.

The tally was Hyman's 16th of the playoffs, making him the only active NHL player to have 16 goals in a playoff campaign, while only eight other players in NHL history have ever done it.

Hyman buries a breakaway backhand past Bobrovsky to make it 3-0

THIRD PERIOD

What else is there to say at this point?

Even after Barkov managed to wind his way through the Oilers defence and cut into the lead only 1:28 into the third period to make it 3-1, the Blue & Orange showed their resolve to seal the deal with two empty-netters through Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse – but all the attention belongs to the sensational stop by Stuart Skinner to record the assist on No. 25's full-length shot that settled into the Panthers' yawning cage and add insult to Florida's fightback.

The Panthers pulled Bobrovsky first with under three-and-a-half minutes left in regulation before the puck was pushed out by Foegele for McLeod to chase and backhand into the empty net with 3:15 on the clock, all but confirming we'd be heading back to Sunrise for Game 7 on Monday night.

But the Oilers weren't finished – particularly their incredible netminder – who completely robbed Matthew Tkachuk in the crease by reaching back and removing the puck from danger with his glove, leaving it for Darnell Nurse to come in and pick up the puck before firing it the length of the ice into another empty net, adding extra insult to the Panthers' injury of having to head back home and try to stop these relentless Oilers from completing the reverse sweep.

Nurse scores another empty-net goal to ice Edmonton's 5-1 win

