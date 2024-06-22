GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 1 (Game 6)

EDMONTON, AB – Don't stop believing, Oil Country.

After being down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers banded together to stave off elimination for the third straight game with a 5-1 victory on Friday night at Rogers Place, evening the championship series at three games apiece and forcing the all-important deciding Game 7 back in Sunrise on Monday evening.

Warren Foegele had a goal and assist while Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in the victory to improve his record in Games 4-7 during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to 10-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage, along with picking up an assist in the final three minutes after making an unbelievable clearance and pass to Darnell Nurse, who fired the puck 200 feet down the ice to make it 5-1 and secure Edmonton their famous home victory.

Foegele opened the scoring in the first period before Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman bookended the middle frame with goals to build the Oilers a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes, leaving their team one strong period from going back to Florida for Game 7.

Even after their three-goal lead was dented early in the final period by Aleksander Barkov, the Blue & Orange held down the fort in the final stanza, recording empty-net goals through Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse to lock down the 5-1 victory that leaves Edmonton one victory away from completing the reverse sweep and winning their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Game 7 and Edmonton's chance at history will come on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.