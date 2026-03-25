GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Mammoth 2

Roslovic & McDavid score twice including the captain's 400th while Jarry makes 16 saves for the victory

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By Ryan Frankson
EdmontonOilers.com

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Two goals apiece from Jack Roslovic and Connor McDavid including the captain's 400th of his career highlighted a 5-2 Oilers road victory over the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday at Delta Center.

Between the pipes, Tristan Jarry turned aside 16 of the 18 shots he faced to record the victory in his first appearance since March 12.

The Oilers improved to 5-0-0 all-time against the Mammoth and the two points propelled them past the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division. The Blue & Orange are off to Sin City for another key positioning matchup on Thursday.

Roslovic beats Vejmelka five-hole after Hyman hits the crossbar

FIRST PERIOD

Vasily Podkolzin made his presence felt right off the opening draw as he steamrolled Barrett Hayton in the corner on the forecheck, knocking the Mammoth forward out of the game with an apparent arm or wrist injury just 17 seconds into the period.

The Oilers appeared as though they might lose a player as well midway through the frame when Jake Walman was struck in the mid-section with a point shot. The defenceman laboured to the bench and got some attention from Head Athletic Therapist T.D. Forss but ultimately stayed in the game.

And it's a good thing he did as Walman set up Jack Roslovic for Edmonton's opening goal, but not before Alex Kerfoot made it 1-0 Utah on a bizarre bounce at the 11:12 mark. The Mammoth forward's shot hit Darnell Nurse and Connor Murphy before floating high into the air and past Tristan Jarry, who had understandably lost track of the puck after the double ricochet.

Roslovic drew the Oilers even at 14:27 as he corralled Walman's pass and rifled a wrist shot past Karel Vejmelka for his 18th goal of the season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up the second assist on the play for his 800th career point.

Roslovic rips a wrister past Vejmelka for his 18th of the season

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers had the best chance of the early stages of the middle frame when Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard executed a nifty give-and-go with the blueliner belting Vejmelka in the mask in an attempt to pick the top corner.

It took until the 11-minute mark of the period for the game's first penalty as Zach Hyman was called for high-sticking on Clayton Keller, but it was Edmonton who capitalized with a shorthanded marker to go up 2-1 as Bouchard set up Matt Savoie in the high slot for a sneaky wrister through the Mammoth netminder.

The Oilers may have scored first during Hyman's penalty, but Utah did convert with a power-play equalizer as Lawson Crouse chipped one over Jarry. The visitors regained their lead mere moments later, though, as Mattias Ekholm sent McDavid into the attacking zone with a bouncing puck that the captain was able to wedge off Vejmelka's shoulder and in to make it 3-2.

McDavid's 39th goal of the season was also the 400th of his career and 1,199th NHL point in game 784.

After the teams rattled off three goals in 43 seconds, the Oilers kept pushing and extended their lead to 4-2 at 15:04 when Hyman lifted a backhand off the crossbar and Roslovic deposited the rebound through Vejmelka's legs for his second of the game and 19th of the season.

McDavid scores his 400th NHL goal with a partial breakaway beauty

THIRD PERIOD

Roslovic's second tally eventually chased Vejmelka out of the game as the Mammoth started the third with Vitek Vanecek between the pipes.

The goalie swap spurred Utah as Nick Schmaltz sizzled a shot off the post 72 seconds into the period and Jason Dickinson was called for a holding-the-stick penalty on the play to send the Mammoth to their second PP of the night. The Oilers held the fort on the PK, though, to keep their 4-2 cushion.

With 7:06 remaining, Roslovic came within inches of tallying his hat-trick goal when Vanecek was out of position on a big bounce off the end boards, but the Oilers winger lifted his shot just over the bar.

Jarry made an impressive pad save on a Logan Cooley one-timer with just over three minutes remaining, paving the way for McDavid's empty-netter to round out the impressive win with his 1,200th career point.

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