GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Mammoth 2

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers had the best chance of the early stages of the middle frame when Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard executed a nifty give-and-go with the blueliner belting Vejmelka in the mask in an attempt to pick the top corner.

It took until the 11-minute mark of the period for the game's first penalty as Zach Hyman was called for high-sticking on Clayton Keller, but it was Edmonton who capitalized with a shorthanded marker to go up 2-1 as Bouchard set up Matt Savoie in the high slot for a sneaky wrister through the Mammoth netminder.

The Oilers may have scored first during Hyman's penalty, but Utah did convert with a power-play equalizer as Lawson Crouse chipped one over Jarry. The visitors regained their lead mere moments later, though, as Mattias Ekholm sent McDavid into the attacking zone with a bouncing puck that the captain was able to wedge off Vejmelka's shoulder and in to make it 3-2.

McDavid's 39th goal of the season was also the 400th of his career and 1,199th NHL point in game 784.

After the teams rattled off three goals in 43 seconds, the Oilers kept pushing and extended their lead to 4-2 at 15:04 when Hyman lifted a backhand off the crossbar and Roslovic deposited the rebound through Vejmelka's legs for his second of the game and 19th of the season.