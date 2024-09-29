GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 4

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers captured their second win of the preseason on Saturday night with a 5-4 comeback victory over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

The Oilers received a goal and two assists from defenceman Mattias Ekholm and multi-point performances from Derek Ryan, Ben Gleason, Evan Bouchard and Mike Hoffman. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Noah Philp, Vasily Podkolzin and Raphael Lavoie each contributed goals in the victory that ended a three-game exhibition losing streak for the Blue & Orange.

"They're a hardworking team, so no matter who they have in the lineup, we expected that and I think there are points in the game where we matched that intensity and that work ethic," Derek Ryan said post-game. "Things were going well for us, and we let the work ethic dip a little bit and the game got away from us.

"It's a good message to the whole group that everything starts with work."

After Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring in the first period, Philp found the scoresheet during a first period that ended 2-2 before Seattle worked themselves into a two-goal lead on the other side of the first intermission.

Ekholm halved the deficit 27 seconds after Ben Meyers gave the visitors a 4-2 lead in the final three minutes of the middle frame, leading to Derek Ryan setting up Vasily Podkolzin while shorthanded in the third period with his second helper before Raphael Lavoie notched the game-winner with 2:53 remaining in regulation.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard left the match in the first period following a collision in the crease, resulting in Olivier Rodrigue taking over between the pipes and backstopping the Oilers over the final 47:54 of the contest with 19 saves on 22 shots.

"He's being evaluated and we'll have more to say tomorrow," Knoblauch said.

The Oilers continue their exhibition schedule with their final home game of the preseason on Monday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks.